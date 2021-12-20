BLACK IS THE COLOR OF MY VOICED to Tour the UK in 2022

James Seabright presents BLACK IS THE COLOR OF MY VOICE, written and directed by Apphia Campbell and performed by Florence Odumosu in a 2022 UK tour.

The show is inspired by the life of Nina Simone and featuring many of her most iconic songs performed live. Apphia Campbell's acclaimed play follows the successful jazz singer and civil rights activist as she seeks redemption after the untimely death of her father. She reflects on the journey that took her from a young piano prodigy destined for a life in the service of the church, to a renowned jazz vocalist at the forefront of the Civil Rights Movement.

This extensive national tour follows sell-out seasons in Shanghai, New York, Edinburgh, and in the West End of London.

Florence Odumosu trained at the Arts University Bournemouth on the BA Acting course. Theatre includes: A Christmas Carol (Pitlochry Festival Theatre), Sh*tfaced Showtime: Alice Through the Cocktail Glass (Underbelly Festival), Boom Bang-A-Bang (Above the Stag Theatre), Into The Woods (Cockpit Theatre), Birdwoman (Bush Theatre), Intelligent (Arcola Theatre), Feast (Vaults Festival), Eight Percent (Theatre 503), and Christmas Dinner (The Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh).

Apphia Campbell is very excited and honoured to be the IASH playwrighting fellow for 2021. She is originally from United States and graduated from Florida International University with a BFA in theatre performance.

She wrote Black Is The Color Of My Voice in 2013. In 2017 her new show with Meredith Yarbrough, Woke, was presented as part of the Made In Scotland Showcase, where it won a Scotsman Fringe First, a Highly Commended from Amnesty International Award, and was shortlisted for The Filipa Bragança Award and Scottish Art Club Theatre Award.

In 2019, she made her West End debut with Black Is The Color Of My Voice at Trafalgar Studios and had a London premiere of Woke at Battersea Arts Centre.

Her first commission from the BBC for a children's story, called Zachary The Zebroid aired in 2020 and she also wrote Birdie's Dilemma for Scenes for Survival (BBC in collaboration with NTS Scotland). She was one of six writers who wrote for The National Theatre of Scotland's Christmas show Rapunzel.

Recent Credits: The Last Bordello (David Leddy, Director) Woke (Caitlin Skinner, Director), Black Is The Color Of My Voice (Arran Hawkins, Director), The Color Purple (James Harkness, Director), Soul Sessions ( Cabaret), No Exit (Michael Beets, Director).

