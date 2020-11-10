BEGINNERS, PLEASE Musical Theatre Night Will Be Held in Aid Of Acting For Others

The event will be held on Saturday 21st November 2020.

An evening of Musical Theatre entertainment will be held on Saturday 21st November 2020, to raise funds for the charity Acting for Others.

The evening will consist of a theatrically-themed quiz, hosted by stars of the West End and Broadway stage, TV and Film including: Tracie Bennett, Richard Blackwood, Denise Gough, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Beverley Knight, Wendi Peters, Arlene Phillips, Jodie Steele, Juliet Stevenson and Harriet Thorpe, with many more to be announced.

In addition, each round will be interspersed by performances from artists such as: Jalisa Andrews, Kieran Brown, Lucyelle Cliffe, Oscar Conlon-Morrey, Emma Kingston and Christina Modestou - with more performances to be announced in due course.

All profits from the event will go to the charity Acting for Others - who provide financial and emotional support to all theatre workers in times of need through the 14 member charities.

The event will take place at 7:30pm on Saturday 21st November 2020. Streaming tickets are on sale now for £10 per household via www.redrockents.co.uk. Presented in association with Stream-Theatre.co.uk.

Sit in the Stalls is a weekly musical theatre radio show, hosted by Reece Kerridge and Claire Learie on the UK Radio Network every Sunday. Featuring all the latest news, interviews and musical theatre tracks, the show started in August 2020.

RedRock Entertainment is a new South West England-based theatre company founded by Chris Matanlé this year with a view to trying to bring the world of amateur and professional theatre together. Upcoming productions include the charity concert Bring on Tomorrow starring Kieran Brown, Joseph Connor, Samantha Ivey, Ashleigh Jones and Reece Kerridge, and the pantomime Dick Whittington. Both productions feature a crossover of amateur and professional performers, musicians and creatives.

Acting for Others provides financial and emotional support to all theatre workers in times of need through the 14 member charities. In the 1960s, Laurence Olivier, together with Noël Coward and Richard Attenborough, had the idea of promoting a single annual fund-raising event for all theatrical charities.

The Combined Theatrical Charities Appeals Council was formed to further the work of the member charities and attract donations and legacies for their benefit, in addition to centralising appeals for funds which can in turn be applied where most needed by the member charities.

