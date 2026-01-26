Astronomer Adrian West Returns to Parr Hall with THE NIGHT SKY SHOW in October

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Adrian West, author of The Secret World of Stargazing and better known as VirtualAstro, will once again be presenting The Night Sky Show in Warrington on Saturday, 3 October.

Using a giant LED wall to create awe-inspiring visuals, this fascinating, informative and theatrical experience is recommended for families with children aged eight and above and adults of all ages.

Combining storytelling, comedy and Hollywood-style effects to make astronomy accessible for all, the show is described as an epic journey across the cosmos from our ‘celestial backyard'.

Adrian, who has also collaborated with the likes of the BBC, the Met Office and the National Trust on stargazing guides, previously shared the wonders of the universe with Warrington at a sold out performance at Parr Hall in late 2024.

Known as VirtualAstro on social media, the astronomer, author and presenter has amassed tens of thousands of followers for his fun and memorable approach to stars and constellations which isn't heavy going on science.

Adrian said: “The Night Sky Show was received very well last time I was at Parr Hall. An amazing amount of people came to see the performance and I had praise for days. The show isn't a lecture or a dry talk – it's a full theatrical experience, and many people enjoyed that. I hope they do again.”