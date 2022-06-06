Asa Murphy Brings Weekend of Music to Blackpool With Two Top Shows

Entertainer Asa Murphy is promising Blackpool audiences two fantastic shows in one weekend of memorable music next month.

The writer, singer and musician will bring the live musical productions to the historic North Pier's famous Joe Longthorne Theatre on the weekend of 1-2 July.

The busy bill of unmissable entertainment starts on Saturday, 1 July with Irish Annie's - a celebration of Irish culture, from music to comedy featuring the well-known live six-piece band The Shenanigans.

And it continues on Sunday, 2 July when he presents Buddy Holly Lives - The Music Never Died, a fascinating celebration of the musical genius which charts the 70-year anniversary of his legendary music.

Irish Annie's stars Royle Family, Brookside and Cracker star Ricky Tomlinson - who is himself a keen banjo and harmonica player - as Scouse Pete.

Join landlady Annie (Catherine Rice) and her regular madcap customers for a fun night out of comedy, music and mayhem, featuring original tracks written for the show by Asa Murphy, along with all-time favourite Irish tunes including Galway Shawl, Tell Me Ma, Dirty Old Town, Whiskey In The Jar, Danny Boy and many more. The evening promises to have the audience laughing, singing, and dancing the night away.

The show also features writer Asa as Seamus Murphy, Nathan Murphy as Porky the Postman, Sam Conlan as Noel Singen-Smithe and Pauline Donovan as Moira the Money Lender.

Meanwhile musical biopic Buddy Holly Lives - The Music Never Died is also written by and stars Asa Murphy, with Leslie Butler as Vi Petty and Ronnie Orr as Dave 'Pappy' Stone.

It celebrates 70 years of legendary music from the genius boy from Lubbock, Texas, featuring visual and audio moments in the short but legendary career of Buddy Holly.

Dance the night away and enjoy all the hits, performed by Asa Murphy as Buddy and backed by the live Buddy Rock n Roll Band, including Oh Boy, Rave On, That'll Be The Day, True Love Ways, Peggy Sue, Raining In My Heart and many more.

Irish Annie's and Buddy Holly Lives - The Music Never Died are both co-produced by Bill Elms Productions (Judy & Liza, Jerry Springer the Opera, Swan Song, Something About Simon, Something About George) and Asa Murphy Productions (The Bobby Darin Story).

Producer Bill Elms said: "Asa Murphy has created two fantastic productions which are full of wit, emotion and of course some great music.

"I know Blackpool audiences are going to absolutely love both shows and I'm really pleased to bring them to the Joe Longthorne Theatre this summer."

Liverpool-born Asa has been a successful entertainer for 18 years. He has performed all over the world singing Big Band swing music and his own self-penned songs, fulfilling many of his dreams as a performer along the way including selling out London's Ronnie Scott's, topping the bill at the famous Liverpool Empire, and cruising and singing on the most beautiful liners in the world.

Asa also has a very popular BBC Radio show and has been on the airwaves for 10 years. In 2019 he turned his talents to writing stage musicals and has so far had three hit shows, Buddy Holly Lives, Mack The Knife and Irish Annie's along with two children's shows.

The writer and performer Asa Murphy said: "Irish Annie's is a celebration of everything that makes Irish culture and the people of Ireland so special. Laughter, music, and the ability to make people face life's difficult obstacles through friendship. I'm very proud that the show has been so well received with my family originating from Cork and Tralee and many still living in Ireland.

"And I've always been a big fan of Buddy Holly and his music. What he did in the 1950s was ground-breaking and who knows what he would have achieved if he hadn't died so young and in such tragic circumstances. Happily for us, his music lives on - and what music it is!

"I can't wait to bring both shows to Blackpool in what I know will be one magical, musical weekend."