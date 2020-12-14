Arena Theatre Announces Katy Sterran As New Associate Artist

The Arena Theatre at the University of Wolverhampton has announced Katy Sterran as its second Associate Artist.

Katy Sterran is Artistic Director of Flexus Dance Collective. Born in the West Midlands, Sterran's career in choreography spans almost two decades, developing a reputation for outstanding theatrical, cross-art form works. Through an artistic vision based around psychological, physical & emotional challenge, enriched collaborative journeys with her dancers and practitioners from across the arts sector, Sterran's innovative work consistently takes risk and challenges what it means to engage and connect with Contemporary Dance in the 21st Century.

Sterran started her Dance Career as a freelance artist before becoming a Teacher of Dance in Education, possessing over 18 years of outstanding practice and contribution to the Performing Arts Education sector. Sterran founded Flexus Dance Collective in 2003, building its profile on her vision to provide high quality provision for creativity, training, performance and engagement, nurturing the talent of dancers throughout Education, early careers and professional training.

Sterran is passionate about her work with Young People and has built a national reputation for her ability to push the possibilities of Youth Dance and achieve Professional standards out of Young artists. Sterran aims to inspire and empower Young People and Young emerging artists, enabling them to be recognised for their creative potential and talent, providing access to skills and experiences fundamental for creative landscapes and industries.

During COVID-19, Katy spearheaded Flexus Dance Collective's work attracting international interest, in the remote creation of new works and online provision for young people, emerging artists and professional practitioners across the globe.

The Arena appoints Associate Artists based on an extensive track record of work at the venue, complemented by a desire to influence the output and creative ambition of the theatre. The roles are unpaid, but cement long-term relationships with companies and artists who have invested huge amounts of time and creative endeavour into the Arena Theatre.

The Arena Theatre have been in partnership with Flexus Dance Collective since 2005, during which time the venue has premiered and supported sixteen of Sterran's works whilst also partnering with Flexus on the delivery of dance platforms, festivals and arts events. Sterran Touring Company and Sterran Dance Theatre are both companies in residence at Arena Theatre.

Neil Reading, Artistic Director, said:

"Katy has been part of the fabric of the Arena's dance output for the past 15 years. Flexus have consistently provided some of the most exciting dance work that has graced the Arena Stage, as well as gaining a national reputation for cutting edge development of dance in education. Katy joining our team of associate artists is long-overdue and we look forward to developing a new relationship which will not only focus on the work on stage but also on the development of education outreach projects, dance programming and providing advice, support and guidance for all aspects of movement work in the Arena programming. As the Arena goes through a programme of expanding it's base of Associate Artists, with more announcements to come in the New Year, Katy was a clear choice to influence the development of dance at the venue."

Katy Sterran, Associate Artist, said:

"The Arena Theatre has felt like home since the formation of Flexus Dance Collective. I am extremely grateful for the ongoing support, belief and investment, that the Arena and Artistic Director, Neil Reading, has provided to both the organisation and I as an Artist over the last 18 years. I feel honoured to become Associate Artist and excited for a new journey of development, shared visions and immersive artistic practice."