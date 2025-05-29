Applications Open For 10th Pentabus Writer-in-Residence

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pentabus are inviting applications for their 2026 Jerwood Writer in Residence are open. This £12,000 bursary supports a playwright in the early stage of their career, providing them the opportunity to spend between 6 months and a year writing at Pentabus in Ludlow, South Shropshire.

During their time with Pentabus, the recipient will be supported to write at least one new full-length play or piece of theatre, while learning more about how a professional theatre company works.

This is the second of two years supported by Jerwood Foundation. The £12,000 Bursary is an increase of £2,000 from previous bursaries, recognising the increased cost of living and need to support artists of all levels at a financially challenging time.

The 2026 Jerwood Writer in Residence will be the 10th writer in residence Pentabus has hosted, all of whom have gone on to awards and success.

The current Jerwood Writer in Residence is Liv Hennessey, who was nominated for an Olivier Award for her play Vardy V Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial, and previous writers include Laura Waldren and Henry Madd (2023), Florence Espuet-Nickless (2021/22), Tom Powell (2020/21), Sophie Ellerby (2018/19), Tim Foley (2017), Joe White (2016) and Simon Longman (2015).

Process

Key dates for the 2026 Jerwood Writer in Residence application process:

Application deadline: Mon 14th July at 10am.

Shortlist Interviews 1 - Weds 17th December (online)

Shortlist Interviews 2 - Thurs 15th Jan (in-person, Ludlow)

The Writer in Residence will start their residency in Spring 2026, and there will be a period of overlap with current writer Liv Hennessey, who commented:

"Being this year's Jerwood Writer in Residence at Pentabus is an amazing experience. I have the space and time to write a brand-new play, and I'm currently immersed in all the wonderful work Pentabus does with their Young Writers. I can't wait to meet the next Writer in Residence for walks, chats and all things theatre. Apply, apply, apply!"

In addition to announcing the Jerwood Bursary, Pentabus Artistic Director Elle While recently won a BAFTA for her work directing Cbeebies As You Like It at Shakepeare's Globe, and Olivier and Tony-award winning director Marianne Elliott OBE joined the board as trustee.

Pentabus Executive Director Verity Overs-Morrell added, "The announcement of our second Jerwood Writer in Residence and 10th Writer in Residence is a moment of pride for Pentabus and one that simply wouldn't be possible without the extraordinary philanthropic vision and generosity of Jerwood Foundation.

This new residency is testament to the belief that great art should be nurtured, wherever it is found."

Past Pentabus Writers in Residence

Liv Hennessey was Olivier Award nominated for her play Vardy V Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial, Laura Waldren won the 2023 Papatango Prize for her play Some Demon, which played the Bristol Old Vic and Arcola last year, Henry Madd has just won a series of poetry slams including Hammer & Tongue Brighton, and wrote Gwendol: A Giant Problem, a KS2 performance with Pentabus earlier this year.

Florence Espeut-Nickless's show Little Red (& Other Wintery Tales) played Bristol Old Vic in December/January this year and is under commission to The National Theatre Connections. Tom Powell's The Silence & the Noise won the 2021 Papatango Prize, and the Pentabus and Rural Media was an Off West End and Broadstairs Best Film Winner, and it will be performed in Korea later this year. Sophie Ellerby's short Care, directed by Stef O'Driscoll, is in post-production, and her previous short, The Walk, starred Adeel Akhtar and played in competition at the BFI London Film Festival.

Tim Foley won the Bruntwood Judges Prize for Electric Rosary, and his play Driftwood recently completed its second sellout tour of the UK, produced by Pentabus and ThickSkin. Joe White is a two-time Olivier-nominated artist, having written the book for The Little Big Things, and Blackout Songs. Simon Longman was the recipient of the 49th George Devine Award for Most Promising Playwright.





Comments

