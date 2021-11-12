Applications Now Open for the LET Award

To celebrate its 10th year, the LET Award prizes have been refreshed to include even more support, across a broader spectrum, to help emerging talent get to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

In collaboration with Greenwich Theatre and The Pleasance, the LET Award is designed to give up-and-coming theatre companies the financial and practical support they need to take an original piece of work to Edfringe and expand their network in the process. Having originally established themselves as a "razor-sharp theatre group" at the Edinburgh Fringe back in 2002, Les Enfants Terribles acknowledge how integral it is to bring fresh talent into the industry and want to help make it more accessible to theatre companies just starting out.

With applications opening Monday 15th November, companies will have just under a month to submit their work before the deadline on Monday 13th December at 5pm. Ten companies will be shortlisted to perform strictly 10 minutes of their piece at the 'LET Award Showcase', in front of an expert panel and live audience at the Greenwich Theatre on Wednesday 26th January 2022.

First prize is worth a total of £10,000 and includes a variety of necessary support including (but not limited to) a £1300 cash injection, a guaranteed slot at The Pleasance at Edfringe 2022 with the venue deposit covered, producing & dramaturgical mentorship from the Les Enfants Terribles team throughout the run-up to the festival and three 45 minute sessions with experienced theatre PR professional, Chloe Nelkin PR Consulting. There will also be a second prize up for grabs which includes £1000 towards production costs, a guaranteed slot at The Pleasance at Edfringe 2022 and mentorship from the Greenwich Theatre throughout the run-up to the festival.

The shortlisted companies will be announced on Monday 3rd of January so get your applications in as soon as possible to be in with a chance of winning these fantastic prizes. For more information, please head to our website: https://lesenfantsterribles.co.uk/awards-2/

Oliver Lansley, Artistic Director of Les Enfants Terribles, said:

It's been a hell of a few years for the theatre industry- and that doesn't factor in everything else that's been happening in the last decade which has made it harder and harder for young, entrepreneurial theatre makers to find their own path., particularly those from less privileged backgrounds. That said, challenges always force artists to be inventive and experimental and as a result, we continue to see the force of creativity making its way in our industry.

The LET Award was established to help and support those who don't fit the conventional moulds or pathways into the industry. As such we are delighted to relaunch the LET Award and keep supporting new, original storytellers in making that next step in their journeys.

James Seager, Creative Director of Les Enfants Terribles, said:

We are thrilled to be offering a new company the support and help of the LET award to launch them into a festival that very much gave us our footing, knowledge and education into the industry. At a time when new emerging talent urgently needs support and help we are proud to be offering this amazing package for its 10th anniversary year.