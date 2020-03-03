Anuvab Pal's DEMOCRACY AND DISCO DANCING Comes To London's Soho Theatre

Firmly established as one of India's most popular stand ups, comedian, screenwriter and novelist Anuvab Pal returns to the Soho Theatre this Spring with his latest hour, Democracy and Disco Dancing, following a hit run at the Edinburgh Fringe 2019. Starting on Monday 27th April 2020 and concluding on Saturday 2nd May 2020, tickets are available now from www.sohotheatre.com.

"India's most intelligent comedian" (The New York Times) will try to understand a thousand years of this bewildering British Isle through his Indian lens, bringing two great cultures together in this fractured world and attempting to find out whether the respectable tools he's mastered - corruption, deceit and fake news - exist on these shores.

Following its success in Edinburgh and at the Soho Theatre, an extract of Anuvab's debut show Empire was curated as part of a collection at The Victoria and Albert Museum in London. Anuvab's stand-up comedy special The Nation Wants To Know has played over 500 sold out shows from Mumbai to Sydney to San Francisco. He has been seen on BBC Two as part of the The Big Asian Stand Up, filmed at the iconic Leeds City Varieties (a clip of which went viral, reaching over 7.2 million views and counting), he featured on The New Year International Show on the BBC World Service earlier this year and also starred in an episode of QI alongside Aisling Bea, Jason Manford and Alan Davies. Anuvab has also recently been a guest presenter on BBC Radio 5 Live's The Sarah Brett Show.

The Times of India lists Anuvab among India's top five English speaking comedians, having played over 750 shows and sold out houses across India, the Middle East, Singapore, Hong Kong, San Francisco, SXSW, Laugh Boston and New York. In 2016 Anuvab was chosen among the top comedians in India to have a comedy special released on Amazon Prime Video to coincide with the launch of Amazon India, and in the same year, he joined the hilarious pan-global satirical podcast The Bugle alongside Andy Zaltzman, with whom Anuvab co-created BBC Radio 4 comedy series, Empire-ical Evidence last year.

Anuvab is a prolific writer and was the screenwriter of the Bollywood films Loins Of Punjab Presents and The President Is Coming, both of which have screened at leading film festivals around the world. He is also the author of four stage plays, 1 888 Dial India, The Bureaucrat and Chaos Theory, which have become bestselling novels published by Random House and Picador respectively, and The President Is Coming, which was developed by The Royal Court. He also writes regular columns for The Economic Times and Times Of India.

For tickets and information: www.sohotheatre.com





