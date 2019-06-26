Anita Harris Stars In Bill Kenwright's CABARET On UK Tour

Singer and screen icon Anita Harris joins the cast of Cabaret in the role of Fraulein Schneider, for the upcoming 2019 UK tour of this multi award-winning production of Kander and Ebb's ground-breaking musical.

Anita first rose to fame as a singer in the 1960s, beginning a lifelong career as a performer and actress. She has appeared both on screen (Follow That Camel and Carry on Doctor) and on stage, most notably as Grizelda in the West End's Cats.

Anita joins the previously announced John Partridge as Emcee and Kara Lily Hayworth as Sally Boles. Further casting to be announced in due course.

It's 1931, Berlin is a haven of divine decadence and the legendary Sally Bowles is about to take stage at the infamous Kit Kat Klub...

The production is presented by Bill Kenwright, and opens at Bromley's Churchill Theatre from 28 August. The tour will then continue onto Wolverhampton, Nottingham, Crawley, Chester, Dublin, Belfast, Leicester, Shrewsbury, Hull, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Malvern Peterborough, Sunderland, Oxford, Wimbledon, Manchester, Leeds, Canterbury, Sheffield, Cardiff and Stoke, with further dates and venues to be announced in due course.

Cabaret features show-stopping choreography, dazzling costumes and iconic songs, including 'Money Makes the World Go Round', 'Maybe This Time' and 'Cabaret'. Directed by critically acclaimed Rufus Norris (Director of The National Theatre) and featuring the Olivier Award Winning Choreography by Javier De Frutos, the production has enjoyed two smash hit West End runs at The Lyric and The Savoy theatres.

Website: www.kenwright.com





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You