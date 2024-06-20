Ania Magliano Will Embark on Tour With New Show FORGIVE ME, FATHER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a debut tour which saw her sell out a Soho Theatre run and an extra London show at Bloomsbury Theatre, Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Ania Magliano has announced a brand new tour with her new show, 'Forgive Me, Father', following a month long run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. This new tour will include a 12 night run at London's Soho Theatre, Downstairs, from Monday 14th - Saturday 26th October (19:30) and dates across the UK and Ireland, including Manchester, York, Bristol, Belfast, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow and more.

The award winning and critically acclaimed comic will once again be heading out to delight audiences with tales of her world. You know when you're trying to wee on a night out and you're interrupted by a random girl who insists on telling you all of her secrets even though you've never met before? This show is that, except she has a microphone. 'Forgive Me, Father', will see Ania take an honest and introspective look at her behaviour and all or nothing personality, exploring everything under the sun and leaving no stone unturned - there's not much Ania will avoid talking about on stage including her obsession with her boyfriend's ex, her fascination with celeb break-ups and the terrifyingly powerful vibrator she accidentally bought.

Tickets on sale now at www.aniamagliano.com

A celebrated comedian, Ania has previously opened for Ed Gamble, Marc Maron, Catherine Cohen, Ivo Graham and Ed Byrne. Her debut show, 'Absolutely No Worries If Not', saw her win the Best New Show award at the Leicester Comedy Festival 2022 and in 2023, her second show, 'I Can't Believe You've Done This' received a nomination for Best Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards and subsequently received a nomination for Breakthrough Act at the Chortle Awards 2024. She can be heard on podcasts including Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster (her choices were widely regarded as one of the worst menus of all time), Brett Goldstein's Films to be Buried With, Pappy's Flatshare, Trusty Hogs, Cuddle Club and The Moon Under Water. She has also appeared on The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV2), The Comedy Guide to Life (Dave), Dave's Get Off My Phone and has recently filmed her first appearance on Richard Osman's House of Games (BBC).

As a writer, Ania has many credits to her name, including The Emily Atack Show (ITV2), Frankie Boyle's New World Order (BBC2), Newsjack (BBC R4) and The Now Show (BBC R4). As well as this, Ania writes with comedian, journalist and viral sensation Amelia Dimoldenberg on Chicken Shop Date and Amelia's Cooking Show, featuring guests such as Ed SHeeran, Cher, Paul Mescal, Shania Twain, Jennifer Lawrence and Louis Theroux. The relatable gen z stand-up has a growing social media following, including 25k followers on Twitter, 24k followers on Instagram and over 1 million views on YouTube with over 20k subscribers. She's recently branched out into TikTok, amassing over 2.3 million likes.

