AndrÃ© Rieuâ€™s 2025 Maastricht Concert to Receive UK Cinema Release in August

André Rieu’s 2025 Maastricht Concert – Waltz the Night Away! will be screening in over 600 cinemas for one weekend only on 30 and 31 August 2025.

Captured live in the breathtaking Vrijthof Square, in the heart of his beloved hometown of Maastricht, this brand-new summer spectacular transforms the historic setting into a glittering open-air ballroom. André Rieu invites audiences of all ages to waltz under the stars in a truly enchanting experience.

2025 marks two decades of André’s iconic concerts in the square. What began as a local tradition has become a global phenomenon, drawing nearly 150,000 fans annually from around the world on a musical pilgrimage to the historic city of Maastricht.

Filled with timeless melodies, show-stopping waltzes, and joyful emotion, Waltz the Night Away! is more dazzling than ever—a must-see cinema event that promises to move hearts and create cherished memories. So bring someone special, and let yourselves be swept away by the romance, charm, and magic of André Rieu—only on the big screen this summer.

Highlights of the evening include the most famous waltz in the world, the Beautiful Blue Danube by Johann Strauss (ii), the rousing Radetzkymarch by Johann Strauss (i), which brings the audience to its feet with joyful clapping and infectious energy; a tender and emotional rendition of Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love, turning the Vrijthof into a sea of swaying lights; and the nostalgic Adieu, mein kleiner Gardeoffizier.

Presented by Piece of Magic Entertainment, this feature-length cinema event—showing for one weekend only on 30th–31st August, with select encore screenings to follow—takes place in over 600 screens across the UK and sets you in the heart of Maastricht’s medieval square, where stunning cinematography lets you savour every note, from beloved classics and show tunes to exuberant waltzes, without leaving your local cinema.

This year, André will once again be joined by special guests, including the incredible singer Emma Kok. André first met Emma when she was 15 years old, after the young star of the Dutch version of The Voice Kids wowed him with her rendition of Voilà. So impressed, he invited her to perform with him in Maastricht in 2023. Their mesmerising performance went viral, amassing over 100 million views on YouTube, while their recording of the song has reached over 30 million streams on Spotify.

Broadcaster Charlotte Hawkins (Classic FM, Good Morning Britain) will offer exclusive backstage access and an insightful interview with André, available only to cinemagoers.

Over the past decade, André Rieu has become a true cinema sensation, delighting fans worldwide with his annual Maastricht concerts and festive specials. Shattering box-office records year after year, he remains one of the world’s top-selling touring artists, with albums that consistently top international charts.

