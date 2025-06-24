AndrÃ© Rieuâ€™s 2025 Maastricht Concert to Receive UK Cinema Release in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



AndrÃ© Rieuâ€™s 2025 Maastricht Concert â€“ Waltz the Night Away!Â will be screening in over 600 cinemas for one weekend only on 30 and 31 August 2025.

Captured live in the breathtaking Vrijthof Square, in the heart of his beloved hometown of Maastricht, this brand-new summer spectacular transforms the historic setting into a glittering open-air ballroom. AndrÃ© Rieu invites audiences of all ages to waltz under the stars in a truly enchanting experience.

2025 marks two decades of AndrÃ©â€™s iconic concerts in the square. What began as a local tradition has become a global phenomenon, drawing nearlyÂ 150,000 fans annuallyÂ from around the world on a musical pilgrimage to the historic city of Maastricht.

Filled with timeless melodies, show-stopping waltzes, and joyful emotion,Â Waltz the Night Away!Â is more dazzling than everâ€”a must-see cinema event that promises to move hearts and create cherished memories. So bring someone special, and let yourselves be swept away by the romance, charm, and magic of AndrÃ© Rieuâ€”only on the big screen this summer.

Highlights of the evening include the most famous waltz in the world, theÂ Beautiful Blue DanubeÂ by Johann Strauss (ii), theÂ rousingÂ RadetzkymarchÂ by Johann Strauss (i), which brings the audience to its feet with joyful clapping and infectious energy; a tender and emotional rendition of Elvis Presleyâ€™sÂ Canâ€™t Help Falling in Love, turning the Vrijthof into a sea of swaying lights; and the nostalgicÂ Adieu, mein kleiner Gardeoffizier.

Presented by Piece of Magic Entertainment, this feature-length cinema eventâ€”showing for one weekend only on 30thâ€“31st August, with select encore screenings to followâ€”takes place in over 600 screens across the UK and sets you in the heart of Maastrichtâ€™s medieval square, where stunning cinematography lets you savour every note, from beloved classics and show tunes to exuberant waltzes, without leaving your local cinema.

This year, AndrÃ© will once again be joined by special guests, including the incredible singer Emma Kok. AndrÃ© first met Emma when she was 15 years old, after the young star of the Dutch version ofÂ The Voice KidsÂ wowed him with her rendition ofÂ VoilÃ . So impressed, he invited her to perform with him in Maastricht in 2023. Their mesmerising performance went viral, amassing over 100 million views on YouTube, while their recording of the song has reached over 30 million streams on Spotify.

BroadcasterÂ Charlotte HawkinsÂ (Classic FM,Â Good Morning Britain) will offer exclusive backstage access and an insightful interview with AndrÃ©, availableÂ only to cinemagoers.

Over the past decade, AndrÃ© Rieu has become a trueÂ cinema sensation, delighting fans worldwide with his annual Maastricht concerts and festive specials. Shattering box-office records year after year, he remains one of the worldâ€™s top-selling touring artists, with albums that consistently top international charts.

