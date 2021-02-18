Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Amber James, Black Apron Entertainment, and English Touring Theatre Announce Short Film Series 'Children's Children'

The full series, co-produced by ETT and Black Apron Entertainment, is available to watch from Wednesday 24 February 2021.

Feb. 18, 2021  

Amber James, Black Apron Entertainment and English Touring Theatre today announce Children's Children - a series of five short films, curated by Amber James, exploring the interaction of past with the present, and celebrating Black history. The full series, co-produced by ETT and Black Apron Entertainment, is available to watch from Wednesday 24 February 2021 via YouTube (www.youtube.com/user/ETTonYT) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/englishtouringtheatre)

Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu and Rikki Beadle-Blair direct five pieces performed by Gershwyn Eustache Jnr, Amber James, Kayla Meikle, Sule Rimi, and Khai Shaw.

'Children have never been very good at listening to their elders. But they have never failed to imitate them' James Baldwin

How much of our history do we carry? From the fields, across the waters and onto the streets; revolts become riots, rallies become tweets. This is the life. This is repeat. Uncovering texts from throughout history and the present day and presenting them for 2021, these films ask how much of the past remains in our present.

The series rediscovers the voices of black activists, poets, artists and real working people, across a period of more than a century. We conclude in the modern day after hearing from Sojourner Truth, Una Marson, Stanley Crooke, Desmond Pierre and Still Shadey.

Amber James said today, "These films were born out of two things really - rage and love. We've come together to create a journey of films that honour where we've come from, whilst being real about where we're at. Black History, it's a living breathing thing. Their stories are our stories, and ours will be our children's - and that is both beautiful and terrifying."


