Amber Davies And Louis Smith To Star in the UK and Ireland Tour of BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL

Selladoor Worldwide has announced that Amber Davies will star as 'Campbell' alongside Louis Smith as 'Cameron' in the upcoming UK and Ireland tour of BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL which opens at Birmingham Hippodrome on 2 June 2020. Further casting to be announced. Full tour dates in listings below.

Perhaps best known as the winner of ITV's Love Island in 2017, Amber Davies made her professional stage debut in 2019 to critical and audience acclaim as 'Judy Bernly' in Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 The Musical at the Savoy Theatre and subsequently on the UK tour. Whilst training at Urdang Academy, her credits included 'Campbell' in "Bring It On The Musical" and 'Downing' in "My Favourite Year".

Four-time gymnastic Olympic medallist Louis Smith shot to fame in 2008 when he won the first British gymnastic medal in 100 years at the Beijing Olympics. Following his success at the London 2012 Olympic Games Louis later won that year's BBC Strictly Come Dancing, before going on to win the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special in 2014. On stage he has appeared in "Rip It Up" in both the West End and on tour.

Inspired by the 2000 film of the same name, BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL features an original score by the multi award winning creator of "Hamilton", Lin-Manuel Miranda and Pulitzer Prize winning Tom Kitt, composer of "Next To Normal". The book is written by the Tony Award winning writer of "Avenue Q", Jeff Whitty and the lyrics are by both Lin-Manuel Miranda and writer of the stage adaptation of "High Fidelity", Amanda Green.

BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL takes audiences on a high-flying, energy-fuelled journey which tackles friendship, jealousy, betrayal and forgiveness - wrapped up in explosive choreography and tricks.

Cheer-royalty and newly crowned Squad Captain, Campbell, should be embarking on her most cheertastic senior year at Truman High School. When she's forced to move to the neighbouring hard-knock Jackson High, Campbell fears her life is over. But an unlikely friendship catapults Campbell back into contention with a powerhouse squad and the fire to achieve the impossible.

BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL is produced by Selladoor Worldwide, has a libretto by Jeff Whitty, a score by Tom Kitt and Lin-Manuel Miranda lyrics by Amanda Green and Lin-Manuel Miranda. BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL is inspired by the motion picture Bring It On written by Jessica Bendinger. Performed by arrangement with Music Theatre International (Europe) Limited.

Tour Dates

Tuesday 2 June - Saturday 6 June 2020

BIRMINGHAM HIPPODROME

www.birminghamhippodrome.com

ON SALE NOW

Tuesday 9 June - Saturday 13 June 2020

SUNDERLAND EMPIRE

www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

ON SALE NOW

Tuesday 16 June - Saturday 20 June 2020

MILTON KEYNES THEATRE

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

ON SALE NOW

Tuesday 23 June - Saturday 27 June 2020

WALES MILLENNIUM CENTRE

www.wmc.org.uk/en

ON SALE NOW

Tuesday 30 June - Saturday 4 July 2020

STOKE REGENT THEATRE

www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre/

ON SALE NOW

Tuesday 7 July - Saturday 11 July 2020

HULL NEW THEATRE

www.hulltheatres.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

Tuesday 14 July - Saturday 18 July 2020

BRADFORD ALHAMBRA THEATRE

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

Tuesday 21 July - Saturday 25 July 2020

MANCHESTER OPERA HOUSE

www.atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester

ON SALE NOW

Tuesday 4 August - Saturday 8 August 2020

BORD GÁIS ENERGY THEATRE, DUBLIN

https://bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/

ON SALE NOW

Tuesday 11 August - Saturday 15 August 2020

Theatre Royal Plymouth

https://theatreroyal.com/

ON SALE SOON

Tuesday 18 August - Saturday 22 August 2020

NEW THEATRE, PETERBOROUGH

https://www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

ON SALE NOW

Tuesday 25 August - Saturday 29 August 2020

ROYAL CONCERT HALL, NOTTINGHAM

https://trch.co.uk/

ON SALE SOON

Tuesday 1 September - Saturday 5 September 2020

GLASGOW KING'S THEATRE

www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/

ON SALE NOW

Tuesday 8 September - Saturday 12 September 2020

LIVERPOOL EMPIRE

www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

ON SALE SOON

Tuesday 15 September - Saturday 19 September 2020

HIS MAJESTY'S THEATRE, ABERDEEN

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/his-majestys-theatre/

ON SALE SOON

Tuesday 22 September - Saturday 26 September 2020

THEATRE ROYAL BRIGHTON

www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton/

ON SALE SOON

Tuesday 29 September - Saturday 3 October 2020

EVERYMAN THEATRE, CHELTENHAM

www.everymantheatre.org.uk/

ON SALE NOW

Tuesday 6 October - Saturday 10 October 2020

BLACKPOOL GRAND THEATRE

www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/

ON SALE SOON

Tuesday 17 November - Saturday 21 November 2020

MALVERN FESTIVAL THEATRE

www.malvern-theatres.co.uk/

ON SALE NOW

Tuesday 24 November - Saturday 28 November 2020

EDINBURGH FESTIVAL THEATRE

www.capitaltheatres.com

ON SALE NOW





