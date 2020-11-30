Ambassador Theatre Group Announces Streamed Concert THAT'LL BE THE DAY Gifting Campaign

Ambassador Theatre Group has announced details of a gifting campaign enabling older people to view this year's streamed concert of That'll Be The Day's Christmas Show from the comfort of their own surroundings.

For all of us, this will be a Christmas like no other. With festivities just around the corner, we still face so many uncertainties caused by the ongoing pandemic. But one thing feels certain - many older people will be lonelier than ever this Christmas.

Teaming up with Independent Age, an older people's charity that wants to make the UK a place where we can all live happy, connected, and purposeful later lives, they have identified participants who would welcome the gift of entertainment in these winter months. During the coronavirus crisis, Independent Age have prioritised efforts to ensure continued support to the 3,000+ older people with whom they currently work, as well as supporting local organisations providing critical services for older people.

That'll Be The Day has been a touring favourite across all of ATG's regional UK venues, from Glasgow to Torquay, for numerous years and their Christmas show always delights featuring a mix of pop classics and traditional songs, along with hilarious comedy routines.

"We've been overwhelmed with customers asking how they can give back in this tumultuous year and when we heard about That'll Be The Day's Christmas Show being available as a live stream, the idea for gifting to those less able to attend theatres seemed a lovely way of spreading joy even further than we usually would", said Christopher Edgington, Chief Customer Officer, Ambassador Theatre Group.

To gift a ticket for the live stream of That'll Be The Day (which also includes a download of the event to replay and enjoy the show over and over this Christmas) on an older person's behalf, please visit ATGtickets/GiftingCampaign

The gift package costs £17.99 and is available to purchase until Friday 11 December. Independent Age will ensure your ticket is shared with an older person, so that they can enjoy the show and your generosity this Christmas.

Deborah Alsina MBE, Chief Executive of Independent Age, said:

"2020 has been a remarkably difficult year for older people across the UK, with social contact being severely limited and many forced to stay in their homes for months at a time.

At Independent Age, we're thrilled that the Ambassador Theatre Group has been able to give some of the people they work with a boost this festive season by providing them with tickets to the online screening of the 'That'll Be The Day' Christmas Show.

We'd like to thank ATG and the members of the public who have generously bought tickets for older people - it will be putting smiles on the faces of more than a thousand people in later life this year."

