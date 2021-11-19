Additional Performance Of AN EVENING WITH BARLOW & BEAR Announced

Following phenomenal demand, an additional performance of AN EVENING WITH BARLOW AND BEAR at the Underbelly Speigeltent, Leicester Square has been added on Monday 22 November at 9.15pm, following the sold out 7.30pm performance.

Tickets are on sale now. www.christmasinleicestersquare.com

Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear are also thrilled to announce that they will be joined on stage by West End stars Shan Ako (Les Misérables, Whitney - Queen of the Night) Nathan Amzi (Jesus Christ Superstar, Heathers, Aladdin) and Paul Wilkins (Les Misérables, The Dreamers, Hair).

Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear are best known as the creators of the viral sensation The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, inspired by Netflix's hit series. Their songs and performances have attracted a massive international fanbase, receiving over 250 million views on TikTok. They have broken new ground by involving their audience in their process every step of the way via social media. The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical album was released in September and within two hours was #1 on iTunes U.S. Pop Albums and received over 10 million streams in one week. They have been featured in Variety, People, Entertainment Weekly, The Boston Globe and on the Today Show, BBC, NPR's All Things Considered and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Barlow & Bear are passionate about arts education and the power of theatre to transform lives. A portion of ticket sales will benefit Mousetrap Theatre Project - a charity dedicated to enriching the lives of young people in the UK by making theatre accessible to all, particularly those with limited resources, opportunities or support.

Emily Bear is a chart-topping concert pianist, composer, producer, singer-songwriter and performer who made her professional concert debut at five years old. Emily was featured on The Ellen Degeneres Show for first time at six years old. She has since performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Hollywood Bowl and Montreux Jazz Festival. She has received the highest accolades across musical styles including ASCAP Concert Music Composer of the Year, Herb Alpert Jazz Composer of the Year, W Magazine's "It Girl" of the year and a recent award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Her mentor, Quincy Jones, produced her debut album and she was the subject of the Emmy-award winning documentary "Girl with a Gift." Her film and television scoring work includes projects for Disney, Dreamworks, Warner Bros., and Universal.

As a songwriter and performer, Abigail Barlow caught the attention of Meghan Trainor when a song Abigail wrote went viral on TikTok, beginning a lasting collaboration and mentorship between them. Her recent single "Heartbreak Hotel" topped the iTunes Pop Chart at #6 and obtained over 200K streams on Spotify in less than 48 hours. To date it has 7.4 million streams on Spotify. Her artful lyricism and unique melodies have garnered international acclaim. As a young teenager, Abigail's love of performing live was refined when she found a worldwide audience online with performance platforms YouNow and Musically. A 2017 Shorty Award nominee, she was a founding creator on TikTok - writing and performing her original music in real time for a growing fanbase.