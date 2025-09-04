Abigail Hood Reprises Role in MONSTER, Full Cast Revealed at Seven Dials Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Playwright and performer Abigail Hood reprises her Offie-nominated role alongside Kevin Tomlinson, joined by four new cast members for the powerful drama exploring childhood violence, trauma and redemption.

Veritas Theatre Company and KEPOW! Theatre Company, presented in association with Seven Dials Playhouse, are delighted to confirm the full cast for the transfer of Monster, written by Abigail Hood (Spiral, Dangling) and directed by Kevin Tomlinson (Spiral, Beneath The Blue Rinse, Dangling). The production, which runs from 24th September to 18th October 2025, sees both Hood and Tomlinson reprise their stage roles as Kayleigh Grey and John Parker.

Set in Glasgow in 2006, and following a story spanning two decades, Monster follows Kayleigh "Kay" Grey, a teenager prone to trouble whose fierce loyalty to her Best Friend Zoe often tips into dangerous retaliation. When a single act of violence shatters the lives of everyone around her, the play asks searching questions about culpability, rehabilitation and whether forgiveness is ever truly possible.

The six-strong cast promises to deliver a gripping new staging of Abigail Hood's raw and unflinching drama. Four new cast members join two returning performers for this fresh transfer.

Abigail Hood reprises her Offie-nominated role as Kayleigh Grey, the troubled teenager at the heart of the story, raised in an abusive household and left to grapple with choices far beyond her years. Lauren Downie (Trainspotting Live, Dickless) will play Zoe Douglas, the shy and bullied teenager whose intense bond with Kay offers both escape and peril. Lisa Ellis (Roots, Donmar Warehouse; The Canterbury Tales, RSC) takes the role of Rebecca Hastie, a teacher and new mother whose family is devastated by Kayleigh's actions, opposite Steve Hay (Outlander; Macbeth, Kyrgyzstan National Theatre) as her husband Steve Hastie, navigating the unbearable weight of grief. Kevin Tomlinson returns to the stage as John Parker, Kayleigh's partner in adulthood, and Sarah Waddell (Cause Célèbre, Old Vic; The Years, Harold Pinter Theatre) completes the cast as Hazel Grey, Kayleigh's mother, whose neglect and failures reflect the destructive cycle of inherited trauma.

At its heart, Monster follows the devastating consequences of a violent act committed by 15-year-old Kayleigh Grey. Moving between the events that led up to the tragedy and her adult life, the play asks whether someone raised in violence is destined to repeat it - and whether true forgiveness or redemption can ever be found.

Monster is a powerful and unflinching drama that interrogates how childhood violence ripples through families, friendships and communities. Inspired by real-life cases such as Mary Bell, the play shines a light on society's responsibility towards its most vulnerable young people, exposing the cyclical nature of violence and questioning whether redemption is ever truly possible for those caught within it.

Speaking on the transfer and bringing Monster back to the stage, writer Abigail Hood says, "It means so much to be bringing Monster back, this time to Seven Dials Playhouse. The play asks difficult questions about childhood, violence and forgiveness, and it feels as urgent now as it did during its first run. I'm thrilled to revisit it and to share this story with new audiences."

Kevin Tomlinson, director, adds, "Monster is a play full of surprises, twists and turns. Many scenes are emotionally challenging, but others are surprisingly funny or tender; that's what makes it such a delight to watch, direct or perform in. When the play received it's world premiere at the Park Theatre Three years ago, it provoked intense visceral responses in many audience members and stimulated passionate debate about important social issues. Returning to this piece, after a three year gap, with such a talented company and bringing it to the intimacy of Seven Dials Playhouse - in such a central West End setting - feels like the perfect next step in its journey."

With two returning cast members and four new voices, the revived production at Seven Dials Playhouse breathes fresh energy into Hood's award-winning play. Running from September 24th to October 18th.