Aaron Hibell Sets Debut European Tour for This Fall

Rising electronic Music Composer and producer Aaron Hibell has just announced his debut European tour, which is set to take place starting this October. He will be making stops in major cities such as Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, and London.

On this tour, fans will be able to see Aaron Hibell’s new electrifying live show, which he recently debuted at Cercle Odyssey’s immersive concert for their first-ever Paris installment as he opened for Ben Böhmer. This debut tour promises to blend Aaron Hibell’s signature high-energy production with stunning visual artistry. Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, June 20th and there will be an artist presale on Wednesday, June 18th.

Aaron Hibell recently released his single, “s.o.s.” which marked the first track to come from his upcoming album which is set to drop later this fall. Known for his cinematic, bass-driven soundscapes and viral remixes, Aaron Hibell has quickly become one of the most exciting names in electronic music. In 2024, he released his fan-favorite singles, “morning light” and his “set me free” collaboration with Alex Wann. “set me free” now has over 22M global streams on Spotify and served as part of the official soundtrack for last year’s Ultra Music Festival after movie, marking a massive career milestone for Aaron Hibell, who had the opportunity to score the entire Ultra Music Festival recap.

Over the last few months, powerhouse names in electronic music such as Camelphat and Maxi Meraki have released their own remixes to “set me free”. Sara Landry also recently featured Aaron Hibell on her debut album, Spiritual Driveby, for their collaboration “Veni Vidi Vici”. Aaron Hibell has also been named Dancing Astronaut and EDMIdentity’s “Artist To Watch for 2025” and is truly proving his worth so far. He has upcoming global performances including Tomorrowland, Parookaville, and Extrema Outdoor Festival.

Aaron Hibell - SYNCHRONICITY European Tour Dates:

October 10, 2025 - Dublin, ILE - Bloc

October 24, 2025 - Paris, FR - Trabendo

October 30, 2025- Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

October 31, 2025 - Berlin, DE - Festsaal Kreuzberg

November 14, 2025 - London, UK - Village Underground

About Aaron Hibell:

Aaron Hibell has always been curious about what lies beyond the stars. As a child, the UK producer read everything he could about space. “I couldn’t always comprehend the fact that the universe is infinite,” he says. “It's hard to get your head around, like, are we the only ones out here?” That sense of wonder fuels his cinematic blend of orchestral and electronic music—sweeping synths, deep drums, and ambient atmospheres built for emotion and escape. It’s a sound Hibell found among the landscapes of his home, a coastal village outside of London, during long walks soundtracked by film scores.

As a member of the collective The Six, he wrote and produced songs for other artists (Little Mix, Olly Murs) before striking out on his own, building a fanbase through his Monastery of Sound mixtapes, and introspective EPs including Twilight Zone and Astral Projection. Working on the scores for the Tetris film (2023) and the Ultra Music Festival 2025 aftermovie, his “Odyssey” club edit alongside Dan Heath that was released on Cercle Records, his official remix of Naomi Sharon’s “Another Life” proved his versatility across genres and mediums. Even as his universe expands, Hibell’s deepest desire is to make music that matters as he is one of electronic music’s visionary new voices.

Photo Credit: Jason Renaud

