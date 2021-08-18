ATTACK OF THE WOLFDOGS is Now Available to Stream Online

It's time to seek out the secrets of Southwark - Keep your eyes peeled and prepare to think on your feet, because danger is all around you.

History and fantasy collide in the Unicorn's brand new, free, self-guided audio adventure created by maverick theatre makers Nigel Barret and Louise Mari with stunning binaural sound design by Nicola T Chang.

Step out onto the ancient streets of Southwark - the tour starts outside the Unicorn Theatre and discover forgotten histories, unknown secrets and hidden surprises in this simple to download or stream audio adventure, which guides the listener along the river, towards notable landmarks and down the cobbled lanes of Shad Thames.

Through the prism of fantasy, Barrett, Mari and Chang have unlocked a portal for a rich imagination and created an extraordinary underworld beneath the familiar and ordinary streets of South London.

Join your audio guides as together you try to save the city. The guide will navigate you past frightening Wolfdogs, help you listen out for the Bears and the prepare you to do battle with the Shapeshifters.

Nigel and Louise said 'The Unicorn invited us to make a sound walk for their local area and, as usual, we wanted to make something for them that was totally original and new. We set ourselves the challenge of making an adventure game for the heart of the city that children and adults could play together with the carefree abandon that we remembered playing outside as children. The important thing for us was that it would feel live and be experienced in the moment as live, with the events unfolding around you, moving with you, embedded into every inch of the geography - using the city as the set and its people as the players.

We wanted to fold the phenomenal history, myth and landscape that the Unicorn have on their doorstep into the story and use binaural sound to place the audience at the centre of events as they happen and make an experience that feels so immediate that it will be something they will always remember doing together. It needed to be as fun to play for the adults as the children and which they can genuinely enjoy as equal participants. It is has been an intricate house of cards to build but it has been an absolute joy to watch it working. It is something we are immensely proud of

Attack of the Wolfdogs: A Secret Audio Adventure is a delicious route map for the imagination where new discoveries can be made behind windows, inside doorways and down roads using binaural soundscapes and sinister audio effects to take children and adults on a thrilling, fun adventure for free

Aimed at ages 7-10, all you need is an audio device each - like a phone or an MP3 player and your own set of headphones. Prepare to be transported to a world that looks very much like our own, but where sinister and dangerous beasts reside...

It is performed by Amaarah Roze, Nigel Barrett, Louise Mari, Nicola Chang, Ndabane Makukula, Rohan Gotobed with Nikunj Gupta, Ada Yarar, Guy Hargeaves, Kanako Nakano, Miranda Hamill, Gaetano Borgia and Southwark & Lambeth Young Carers.

No booking required - the tour is free and available anytime at https://www.unicorntheatre.com/wolfdogs