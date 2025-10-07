AN EVENING WITH MATTHEW BALL Comes to the Susie Sainsbury Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In the first of a brand-new series presented by Fundamentally Dance, Matthew Ball takes to the stage at the intimate Susie Sainsbury Theatre on December 14th for a one-hour special: ‘AN EVENING WITH Matthew Ball’. Matthew will talk to the audience about his stellar career as a dancer and rapidly rising choreographer as well as his journey from his early days as a dance-mad youngster in Liverpool to his position as Principal Dancer of the Royal Ballet in London.

Chairing the conversation will be fellow Liverpudlian and Royal Ballet colleague, Kristen McNally, Principal Character Artist of the Royal Ballet in what promises to be a lively, enlightening and highly entertaining evening for new audiences as well as Matthew’s legion of fans.

Venue: Royal College of Music, Marylebone Rd, London NW1 5HT

Fundamentally Dance, the organisation that powers the hugely successful Ballet Nights brand, presents another first: An Evening with Matthew Ball invites audiences to step inside the world of one of ballet’s most magnetic performers. For one night only Royal Ballet Principal Dancer Matthew Ball opens his story in a new, intimate setting at the Susie Sainsbury Theatre, Royal College of Music.

Hosted by his close colleague and friend Kristen McNally, this one-hour experience blends performance with interview. Matthew begins with a world-premiere solo created especially for this occasion, before tracing his journey from Liverpool to the Royal Ballet stage. Along the way, he reflects on formative mentors, career-defining roles, and the challenges of resilience, including his recovery from serious injury.

At the heart of the evening is the pioneering Walk & Talk: Matthew will perform excerpts from one of his most iconic roles while narrating his thoughts in real time. This unique format unlocks the decisions, artistry, and emotions behind his performances, forever changing how audiences will see him on stage. The evening culminates in Matthew’s own creation To and Fro, performed with a surprise Royal Ballet guest. An audience Q&A and post-show meet & greet complete this rare encounter.

Says Matthew:

“Dance has always been a really important part of my life and it’s taken me on an incredible journey - from a young boy growing up in Liverpool to a professional dancer performing on stages all over the world. But there’s more to this story and I’m looking forward to sharing insights, influences and inspirations that have helped me in my career. At the ‘Evening With…’ we’ll be diving into inspirations behind some of my choreography and looking at some of the pieces that I’ve performed as a dancer with the Royal Ballet.

“This will be a unique experience for me to reveal some of the secrets and aspects that go into my craft and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to get up close and personal with the audience at the Susie Sainsbury Theatre and to answer any questions that people might be itching to ask!

“While dancing is a silent art form, I’m also eager to have my own voice and to express my feelings and thoughts about dance in general. Dancing as a profession can be an incredibly challenging journey and of course I’ve had a lot of moments which have made me question whether this was the right thing for me. I’ve had a potentially career-ending injury, I’ve had moments when I wasn’t sure whether I wanted to continue but something’s always pulled me back in.

“I’m really grateful to have Kristen McNally as my host for the evening. She’s a really close friend and of course a fellow dancer at the Royal Ballet…and she’s also from Liverpool! So I know I can trust her to help me tell my story. Everyone’s story in dance is different and I can’t wait to talk to everyone about mine!”