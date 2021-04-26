ALLY PALLY'S POETRY PICNIC! Comes to Alexandra Palace This Summer

POETRY PICNIC is a snack heavy celebration of music and poetry. With fun (and quite silly) games poet Simon Mole & musician Gecko build kids' confidence and skill with words to help them unlock their poetry powers. Ally Pally's Poetry Picnic, surprisingly, takes place at Alexandra Palace on Sunday 6 June 2021 at 3pm.

This outdoor event is ideal for children aged 6yrs+. Audience members will be supported to pen a poem from their picnic blanket and hear some Beatles-meets-the-Beastie-Boys style bangers from Simon Mole & Gecko. The audience will also have the chance to share the stage and perform their poems with the show's professional performers for the grand finale.

Children and families can get creative before the event using a free DIY Picnic Activity Pack designed by illustrator and artist Anna Bruder from A Line Arts. This pack includes fun tips on setting up your picnic blanket, conjuring up a hand-drawn selection of delicious snacks and making your own microphone to deliver your poem with style!

Please note, this is a Bring Your Own Biscuits event.

Simon Mole, a National Poetry Day Ambassador who has shared stages with John Cooper-Clarke, Kae Tempest and Simon Armitage, said: "For me poetry is about looking closely at the world around you, thinking carefully and creatively about it, then shaping those ideas and opinions into something you can share with others. These 'poetry skills' are part of a mindset that you carry with you beyond the brief moments of actually putting pen to paper. Poetry Picnic is about having fun and empowering young people to make their world a better place, one poem at a time!"

Mark Civil, Alexandra Palace Head of Creative Learning, said: "We're delighted to be welcoming Poetry Picnic to Ally Pally this summer. We know Simon and Gecko really well and love their creative workshops, which we know young people and their families will love. We're looking forward to putting on a great day, in a beautiful location for everyone to enjoy."

For more information and to book tickets, visit https://www.alexandrapalace.com/whats-on/ally-pallys-poetry-picnic/ or call the Box Office on 020 8365 2121. Participants will be emailed a link to download the free DIY Picnic Activity Pack and should bring their own picnic drinks and nibbles and a brolly just in case! Blankets will be provided for your bubble.