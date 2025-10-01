ALICE IN WONDERLAND to be Presented at Theatre Peckham

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This December, Theatre Peckham is inviting audiences to step into a world turned upside down with a bold new reimagining of Alice in Wonderland, written by playwright and actor Geoff Aymer (The Big Life - West End, The Color Purple - Leicester Curve and Macbeth - The Globe) and directed by Suzann McLean, award-winning Artistic Director and CEO of Theatre Peckham. Running from 5-23 December 2025, with performances at 10:00, 11:00, 13:00, 16:00, 17:00 and 19:00, the show promises to be a highlight of London's festive season.



Aymer's vibrant script brings fresh humor and contemporary resonance to Lewis Carroll's classic, while McLean - honored with an MBE for services to the arts and young people - leads a creative team that promises dazzling visuals, original music, and unforgettable characters.

Writer Geoff Aymer shares what inspired this fresh take on the classic tale,"It's what happens when a young girl is transported into a surreal world with no devices, where she can only use her wits and intellect to navigate the strangeness. Alice in Wonderland is a celebration of curiosity, courage and rediscovering the magic that lives beyond the screen."



With an energetic score blending reggae, soul, and feel-good sing-along tunes by composer Jordan Xavier, Alice in Wonderland has a distinctly Peckham twist. It's a bold, joyful, and unpredictable festive adventure for the whole family, and a standout production this December.

The cast for this upcoming Christmas show, Alice in Wonderland, is Carma Hylton taking on the title role of Alice, bringing her well-known talent from CBBC's The Dumping Ground to the stage. Carma stated her delight in playing Alice, "I am delighted to be playing Alice in Alice in Wonderland, I am also excited to bring my passion for storytelling to the stage in this magical production."

She will be joined by Felicity Ison as Snowy B, the White Rabbit with a twist; Siphiwo Mahlentle as Chesh, a reimagined Cheshire Cat; and Oscar Sinclair as the bold and unpredictable Queen of Hearts. Adding energy and local talent to the production, they will be supported by 30 young people aged 9-16 from the Theatre Peckham Academy.

Carma Hylton - Alice

Felicity Ison - Snowy B (White Rabbit)

Siphiwo Mahlentle - Chesh (Cheshire Cat)

Oscar Sinclair - The Queen of Hearts

30 young people aged 9-16 from the Theatre Peckham Academy

The production is written by Geoff Aymer, with original music composed by Jordan Xavier. Direction comes from Suzann McLean MBE, Artistic Director and CEO of Theatre Peckham, with stage and costume design by Emilia Mendez. The creative team also includes Ben Christopher as Musical Director, Shakeil Edwards as Movement Director, Jahmiko Marshall as Lighting Designer, and Sasha Howe as Sound Designer. The show is produced by Theatre Peckham.

Writer - Geoff Aymer

Composer - Jordan Xavier

Director - Suzann McLean

Designer - Emilia Mendez

Musical Director - Ben Christopher

Movement Director - Shakeil Edwards

Lighting Designer - Jahmiko Marshall

Sound Designer - Sasha Howe

Producer - Theatre Peckham

THE STORY

Alice is a teenage girl who lives inside the bubble of her virtual screen world, where she doesn't need to think, imagine, or take responsibility. But when she is suddenly transported to a weird and magical fantasy land, she must call on her wits, courage,

and imagination to survive.



Can Alice navigate Wonderland's riddles, creatures, and challenges, and make it back to the real world in time for Christmas?

LISTING TICKETS & INFO

Show Dates: 5-23 December 2025

Performances: 10:00, 11:00, 13:00, 16:00, 17:00 & 19:00

Running time: 2 hours (including an interval) General Admission: £17.50

Family Ticket (2 Adults + 2 Under 16s): £50

Concessions: £12.50

Peckham Local: £7.50

Groups of 10+: £10 per ticket

Schools/Groups of 30+: £10 per ticket + 2 free adults per 30 children