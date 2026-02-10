A BODY POSSESSED Comes to Underground Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A new Gothic Drama, A Body Possessed, previews at the Etcetera Theatre for a one-night performance on 22nd of February, exploring grief, truth, and the human need to control the body.

Set in a different reality, A Body Possessed is a story of grief pushing two men into madness. When fate brings two men together, a lifeless body becomes their battleground of obsession, power, and the meaning of life.

Written by emerging playwrights Ege Kucucuk and Yalim Danisman, and directed by Kucucuk, the production stars Yalim Danisman (Turkish Detective, Paramount+), and Elvin Kose (East 15), with Anna Sylvester (Snow White, Walt Disney Pictures).

Kucucuk and Danisman are two of the founding members of Underground Theatre, the company behind The Ulysses Project.

“Grief maketh a man whole.” It's a mantra, Mr. Frisco repeats to himself. But as the body wants to push grief out, his actions turn into blasphemy and perversion, says Yalim Danisman. “It's a play about two men exercising their control over a woman's body, […] almost an allegory of faux-romantic masculine reaction to the female emancipation.” Elvin Kose.

A Body Possessed runs one day only at 7 pm.