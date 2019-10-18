2FACED DANCE Brings THE BOX OF DELIGHTS to The Green Hotel

2FACED DANCE, founded and led by Artistic Director Tamsin Fitzgerald, presents a brand new show: 'THE BOX OF DELIGHTS', at the newly refurbished Green Dragon Hotel in Hereford where the company will present audiences with an entirely new experience: a festive combination of theatrical performance and exquisite dining - in partnership with the culinary team at the Green Dragon - which will be performed (and served) in seasonal style from December 17th to December 23rd.

'The Box of Delights' is an adaptation of the 1935 classic children's fantasy tale by John Masefield (1878-1967), Hereford's most celebrated poet and author and Poet Laureate from 1930-67.

The show is co-directed by Tamsin Fitzgerald and Tim Evans (who has adapted the book for this production), Artistic Director of Powerhouse, a Herefordshire company which develops local creative talent. The production boasts a cast of more than 20 performers including professional dancers and actors.

Says Tamsin Fitzgerald, Artistic Director of 2FacedDance: "'The Box of Delights' is a completely new project for us combining performance and dining and I'm absolutely delighted to be in partnership with the amazing team at The Green Dragon Hotel in Hereford to make it happen. 'The Box of Delights' will be an outstanding experience for everyone involved - performers, creative team and audience members - and it'll put Herefordshire right at the heart of the production. The show promises to be magical and entertaining as well as delicious and will bring together some of the very best culture and cuisine that our wonderful county has to offer. We'll be working closely with the new culinary team at The Green Dragon Hotel, to offer a sumptuous menu using local ingredients inspired by scenes in John Masefield's wonderful fantasy tale and of course we'll be rehearsing our cast of dancers, actors and circus performers at our studio space in Hereford. It's going to be the party of the year so early booking is essential!"

The audience will begin their journey at a secret location where they will be met by members of 2Faced Dance and led to the nearby Green Dragon Hotel where a delicious three-course feast, created by Executive Chef Simon Bolsover and his team of culinary experts, will be waiting for them. Throughout the evening 2Faced Dance will present highly skilled dance, circus and theatre around the diners, weaving a tale of mystery and imagination...

Tickets: £45.00; VIP/£75

www.box-of-delights.com





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You