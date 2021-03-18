2021 WhatsOnStage Awards Available to View Four More Times
The event featured appearances from Cedric Neal, Lizzie Bea, Ivano Turco, Blake Patrick Anderson, Cleve September, and more.
For those that missed last Sunday's 2021 WhatsOnStage Awards, there is an opportunity to watch the event with four upcoming encore screenings - in honour of World Theatre day on 27 and 28 March at 3pm and 7pm. Tickets are £15 and are on sale now via www.stream.theatre/WOSA2021.
In a unique ceremony - recorded at the Turbine Theatre, which celebrated theatre and its audiences, the WhatsOnStage Awards were presented by Jodie Prenger and Tom Read Wilson, featuring Amy Hart and Oscar Conlon-Morrey. During the ceremony there were performances from musical theatre stars representing shows that were cut short in 2020, or are due to open in the coming years.
With theatres having closed their doors over a year ago, this year's awards were different in every way. Not only was it a live streamed event, but after being voted for by the public, a select group of people were honoured as Angels for all their love and support during the pandemic.
Sita McIntosh, Chief Operating Officer of WhatsOnStage said today, "We are so thrilled to be able to offer those who missed the 21st annual WhatsOnStage Awards, the chance to watch this uplifting ceremony again, in honour of World Theatre Day. The on demand service will allow even more people to celebrate and appreciate some of the amazing shows that were cut short last year, as well as highlight the brilliant people who work in the industry, as well as those who don't, but who have gone above and beyond this last year to support theatre in any which way they can."
The star studded event includes performances and appearances from:
- Cedric Neal performs "Gotta Start Somewhere" from Back to the Future the Musical, which is gearing up for an eagerly anticipated West End opening in August 2021 at the Adelphi Theatre.
- Lizzie Bea, set to lead the West End revival of Hairspray later this year at The London Coliseum, performs "You'll Never Walk Alone" from Carousel.
- Ivano Turco performs "Only You, Lonely You" from Andrew Lloyd Webber's brand new West End musical Cinderella, opening this summer at the Gillian Lynne Theatre.
- Blake Patrick Anderson, Cleve September, Danielle Fiamanya, Frances Mayli, Grace Mouat, Jodie Steele, Jordan Luke Gage, Layton Williams, Matt Croke, Millie O'Connell and Sophie Isaacs performs "Let The Sunshine In" from Hair. The outdoor revival of the show played on a jetty outside the Turbine Theatre last year and will be returning for performances in June at The London Palladium and then on tour later in 2021.
- Stage star Siubhan Harrison performs "Head Over Feet" from Jagged Little Pill, which was nominated for the most Tony Awards of the season (15) last autumn.
- Emma Kingston performs "I Can Do Better Than That" from The Last Five Years after appearing in socially distanced outdoor revival of Jason Robert Brown's musical at the Minack Theatre in Cornwall.
- Danielle Fiamanya and Matt Croke performs "Crazy Rolling" from Moulin Rouge!. Fiamanya recently appeared in Curve's The Color Purple virtual production, while Croke performed another number from Moulin Rouge! on The Voice UK earlier this year, earning public acclaim.
- Alexia Khadime and Christine Allado performs "When You Believe" from The Prince of Egypt, which had its gargantuan West End production at the Dominion Theatre temporarily halted by the pandemic last year, but is now set to return from July 2021.
- Dom Hartley-Harris and Alex Thomas-Smith performs "I'll Cover You" from Rent, returning to the roles of Collins and Angel after a smash-hit run at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester was cut short by the pandemic but is now returning from August 2021.
- Jamie Muscato performs "Something's Coming" from West Side Story, having led the show when it was mounted at Curve Leicester in winter 2019.
- Oscar Conlon-Morrey and Amy Hart make appearances to highlight some of the work being done by the theatre community on and off the stage.
Please find images here: https://we.tl/t-Jo80XQ42IF
In lieu of nominating performers and creatives this year, the public have nominated Angels - someone in their life that has been a source of love, support, and kindness during the pandemic. From those nominations, 21 Angels were announced during the ceremony and will receive a complimentary night at the theatre once live performances return.
From midwives to Sainsbury's staff, and from Nightingale volunteers to amateur dramatic managers, these people have been a beacon of hope and light throughout the pandemic. Whether they reached out offering jobs to those whose income was completely cut off as the curtain came down on theatre, or launched events like Broadway Bingo or Fizz and Quiz Nights, these angels kept spirits high throughout the tough months of last year. Receiving this well-deserved title and prize were David Ashford, Elaine and Graeme Blackmore, Dave Chalfin, Steph Canning, Lynn Darcy, Lucie Devine, Amanda Dunford, Denis Fuller, Kate Golledge, Andrea Grey, Leontine Hass, Philip Joel, Charlie Kristensen, Yvette McDonnald, Scarlett Maltman, Charlie Morrison, Alun and Esther Williams, Corrine Priest, Kristie Winsen, Alex Young, Rita Zeta-Jones (aka Jessica Boshier).