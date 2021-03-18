2021 WhatsOnStage Awards Available to View Four More Times

For those that missed last Sunday's 2021 WhatsOnStage Awards, there is an opportunity to watch the event with four upcoming encore screenings - in honour of World Theatre day on 27 and 28 March at 3pm and 7pm. Tickets are £15 and are on sale now via www.stream.theatre/WOSA2021.

In a unique ceremony - recorded at the Turbine Theatre, which celebrated theatre and its audiences, the WhatsOnStage Awards were presented by Jodie Prenger and Tom Read Wilson, featuring Amy Hart and Oscar Conlon-Morrey. During the ceremony there were performances from musical theatre stars representing shows that were cut short in 2020, or are due to open in the coming years.

With theatres having closed their doors over a year ago, this year's awards were different in every way. Not only was it a live streamed event, but after being voted for by the public, a select group of people were honoured as Angels for all their love and support during the pandemic.

Sita McIntosh, Chief Operating Officer of WhatsOnStage said today, "We are so thrilled to be able to offer those who missed the 21st annual WhatsOnStage Awards, the chance to watch this uplifting ceremony again, in honour of World Theatre Day. The on demand service will allow even more people to celebrate and appreciate some of the amazing shows that were cut short last year, as well as highlight the brilliant people who work in the industry, as well as those who don't, but who have gone above and beyond this last year to support theatre in any which way they can."

In lieu of nominating performers and creatives this year, the public have nominated Angels - someone in their life that has been a source of love, support, and kindness during the pandemic. From those nominations, 21 Angels were announced during the ceremony and will receive a complimentary night at the theatre once live performances return.

From midwives to Sainsbury's staff, and from Nightingale volunteers to amateur dramatic managers, these people have been a beacon of hope and light throughout the pandemic. Whether they reached out offering jobs to those whose income was completely cut off as the curtain came down on theatre, or launched events like Broadway Bingo or Fizz and Quiz Nights, these angels kept spirits high throughout the tough months of last year. Receiving this well-deserved title and prize were David Ashford, Elaine and Graeme Blackmore, Dave Chalfin, Steph Canning, Lynn Darcy, Lucie Devine, Amanda Dunford, Denis Fuller, Kate Golledge, Andrea Grey, Leontine Hass, Philip Joel, Charlie Kristensen, Yvette McDonnald, Scarlett Maltman, Charlie Morrison, Alun and Esther Williams, Corrine Priest, Kristie Winsen, Alex Young, Rita Zeta-Jones (aka Jessica Boshier).