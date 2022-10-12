Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

16th Annual TheatreCraft Event Returns This Month

The 2022 event will take place at London's Royal Opera House on Tuesday 25 October. 

Oct. 12, 2022  

The Society of London Theatre has announced the return of TheatreCraft, the UK's largest free theatre careers event. Now in its 16th year, the 2022 event will take place at London's Royal Opera House on Tuesday 25 October.

Founded and co-produced by Masterclass, TheatreCraft supports 16-30 year-olds with the information, resources and networks they need to pursue a career in backstage theatre. Attendees will have the chance to speak directly to 60 leading training providers, venues and theatre companies in the busy marketplace, they can choose from over 40 interactive Q&As and workshops, hear industry leaders discuss hot topics in the panel talks, take part in backstage tours and access to one-to-one specialist careers advice from industry professionals

The last in-person TheatreCraft event, in 2019, saw 1,360 young people come and learn about the range of offstage careers available within the industry. This year, TheatreCraft returns to a full-scale in-person event, but learning the lessons of the pandemic will also offer live-streamed panel talks on topics including Making Theatre Affordable and Making Theatre Sustainable, and a number of online workshops, for those who cannot make it to the Royal Opera House.

Registration for this year's event is now open HERE. Bookings for individual workshops will be open from 11th October. Find out more via the TheatreCraft website.

TheatreCraft remains free to attend, thanks to the generosity of sponsors White Light and John Good. The founding partners for the event are Masterclass, SOLT & UK Theatre, Royal Opera House and Mousetrap Theatre Projects. Delfont Mackintosh will also kindly offer their space at the Novello and ATG for the Lyceum Theatre for workshops on the day.


Isha Ambani Announces Opening of India's First Multi-Disciplinary Cultural Centre in MumbaiIsha Ambani Announces Opening of India's First Multi-Disciplinary Cultural Centre in Mumbai
October 12, 2022

Isha Ambani today announced the opening of a first-of-its-kind space in the sphere of the arts, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.
Notable Debuts And Established Names Highlight The Grange Festival's 2023 SeasonNotable Debuts And Established Names Highlight The Grange Festival's 2023 Season
October 12, 2022

Since its inception in 2017, The Grange Festival has swiftly developed a reputation as a destination venue for outstanding singers, top-notch conductors, world-class productions and discerning audiences - and the 2023 season is set to raise its standing amongst the cognoscenti even higher.
Cast Announced For the UK and Ireland Tour of THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANECast Announced For the UK and Ireland Tour of THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE
October 12, 2022

Casting is announced for the National Theatre's critically-acclaimed production of The Ocean at the End of the Lane, based on the best-selling novel by Neil Gaiman. Adapted by Joel Horwood and directed by Katy Rudd, this thrilling adventure of fantasy, myth and friendship will visit 29 towns and cities, across the UK and Ireland and will come to Milton Keynes Theatre on 27 June 2023.
Citizens Theatre Announces RED RIDING HOOD as Christmas ShowCitizens Theatre Announces RED RIDING HOOD as Christmas Show
October 12, 2022

The Citizens Theatre has announced its festive show for 2022 will be Red Riding Hood, by award-winning writer Lewis Hetherington and directed by Dominic Hill.  A fun filled, festive show for families, the production will be presented at Tramway from 9 –23 December while the major redevelopment of the Citizens Theatre building continues. 
