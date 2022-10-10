Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Zorlu PSM 10th Anniversary Exhibition Is On Now

The event runs through December.

Register for Turkey News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 10, 2022  
Zorlu PSM 10th Anniversary Exhibition Is On Now

Zorlu PSM, which has reached millions of art lovers with thousands of events since its opening and changed the world of culture and art audiences with the concerts, musicals and theater plays it hosts, is entering its 10th season, opening a window to its own past with a retrospective exhibition.

Curated by 212 Photography, the exhibition consists of photographs from the Zorlu PSM archive of photographer Cem Gültepe. You will witness the most striking moments from Zorlu PSM stages and backstages, through the collection spread throughout the Gallery Area and foyer.





More Hot Stories For You


MIX Festival 2022 Set For This Weekend in TurkeyMIX Festival 2022 Set For This Weekend in Turkey
October 7, 2022

Let the preparations for MIX Festival 2022 begin! The 'polyphonic festival' MIX returns to the city on October 7 -8!
26th Istanbul Theatre Festival Kicks Off Next Month26th Istanbul Theatre Festival Kicks Off Next Month
September 28, 2022

The 26th Istanbul Theatre Festival takes place between 25 October and 26 November under equally generous sponsorship of Koç Holding Energy Group Companies Aygaz, Opet, and Tüpraş, along with the contributions of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Marking a milestone in the festival's history, this year's programme is curated by the veteran Turkish director, Işıl Kasapoğlu.
Cem Tuncer Quintet Will Perform in Turkey This MonthCem Tuncer Quintet Will Perform in Turkey This Month
September 19, 2022

Modern caz sahnesinin yetenekli isimleri Cem Tuncer Quintet ile 22 Eylül akşamı Zorlu PSM’nin caz kulübü touché’de bir araya geliyor!
exradyo Comes to Vestel Amfi Next Weekexradyo Comes to Vestel Amfi Next Week
September 8, 2022

exradyo is an İstanbul based Turkish Alternative Rock and Funk Rock band. exradyo's sound is based on groovy bass lines, brass sections, various kinds of guitars and colorful instruments like harmonica or turkish oud. Building up on a more organic sound, exradyo represents the roots of the modern Turkish Rock music, with a large connection to Funk Rock, and side connections to Alternative Rock and Blues Rock.
Reggae Hours: Levvera & C Fyah Comes to Turkey This WeekReggae Hours: Levvera & C Fyah Comes to Turkey This Week
September 6, 2022

Levvera, the vocalist of the well-established reggae band Bosphoroots, and reggae, dub, dancehall producer and DJ C Fyah are getting ready to turn Zorlu PSM Vestel Amfi into a dance floor on Friday, September 9th!