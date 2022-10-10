Zorlu PSM 10th Anniversary Exhibition Is On Now

Zorlu PSM, which has reached millions of art lovers with thousands of events since its opening and changed the world of culture and art audiences with the concerts, musicals and theater plays it hosts, is entering its 10th season, opening a window to its own past with a retrospective exhibition.

Curated by 212 Photography, the exhibition consists of photographs from the Zorlu PSM archive of photographer Cem Gültepe. You will witness the most striking moments from Zorlu PSM stages and backstages, through the collection spread throughout the Gallery Area and foyer.