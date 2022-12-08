Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ZORLU PSM 10th YEAR EXHIBITION Kicks Off This Week in Turkey

The event runs 9-31 December 2022.

Dec. 08, 2022  
Zorlu PSM, which has reached millions of art lovers with thousands of events since its opening and changed the world of culture and art audiences with the concerts, musicals and theater plays it hosts, is entering its 10th season, opening a window to its own past with a retrospective exhibition.

Curated by 212 Photography, the exhibition consists of photographs from the Zorlu PSM archive of photographer Cem Gültepe. You will witness the most striking moments from Zorlu PSM stages and backstages, through the collection spread throughout the Gallery Area and foyer.

Bilal Karaman Comes to Zorlu PSM This Week Photo
Bilal Karaman Comes to Zorlu PSM This Week
Guitar virtuoso and composer Bilal Karaman will be at touché on December 2, with works from his first album 'Bahane' released in 2011 and 'Patika' released in 2013!
Review: Blanc & Noirs New Album ITS ELECTRIC Photo
Review: Blanc & Noir's New Album "IT'S ELECTRIC"
Brought together the naive timbre and touch structure of the Rhodes Piano, also known as the Fender Rhodes, the cult instrument of jazz, and the harmonic richness of J.S.Bach in the album 'It's Electric'. Time-defying and game-changing with a strong current that connects the past and the future.
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to Zorlu PSM This Weekend Photo
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to Zorlu PSM This Weekend
Fiddler on the Roof, one of the world's most popular musicals, will be at Zorlu PSM for the last time on the evening of November 12, in collaboration with Talimhane Theater!
BabyConcerts: Seasons - Autumn Comes to Sky Lounge Next Week Photo
BabyConcerts: Seasons - Autumn Comes to Sky Lounge Next Week
Are you ready to meet at Zorlu PSM in the new season with new content for children in the “BabyConcerts for Kids” series? The concert series that will take place at Zorlu PSM with the concept of seasons throughout the season starts with “Autumn”!

26th Istanbul Theatre Festival is Now Underway26th Istanbul Theatre Festival is Now Underway
October 31, 2022

The 26th Istanbul Theatre Festival is now underway! Marking a milestone in the festival's history, this year's programme is curated by the veteran Turkish director, Işıl Kasapoğlu.
