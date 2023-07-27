YALNAYAK Comes to Zorlu PSM in August

Yalnayak comes to Zorlu PSM next week. Inspired by Anatolian melodies and telling their troubles with a spatial psychedelic funk-rock fusion, “Yalnayak” will be at Vestel Amfi on August 4th!

Taking its name from Nazım Hikmet's poem of the same name, Yalnayak is inspired by Anatolian melodies and tells his troubles with a spatial psychedelic electro-funk / rock fusion. The unique sound of the Istanbul-based band emerges with the warm vocals of Damla Temel, the electronic arrangements of Netam, the bouncing bass grooves of Batuhan Camcı and the funky guitar riffs of Semih Düz melted into a pot.

Yalnayak, who has been releasing singles regularly until now, had a good break with "I'm Not on Mars" in 2021 and introduced the musical world of the group. The singles "Hide Time" and "Yan Yana", which they released in the same year, were also influential in expanding the band's sound and feel range.

“Binboğa”, which the band released in 2022 and dedicated to Barış Manço, entered Spotify's “Global Groove” list and reached listeners from all over the world. “We Are All One”, heralding the band's anticipated album, was released on March 10 by Jordan-based record label "Alt Orient".