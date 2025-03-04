Warner Bros. Sets Max Launch Date in Turkey

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Max will officially launch in Turkey on Tuesday, April 15. Turkish streaming service BluTV will evolve into Max, an advanced global platform with enhanced features and functionality, leveraging BluTV’s local storytelling power and combining it with an even richer lineup of content.

With Max, subscribers will continue to enjoy popular BluTV shows and series while gaining access to the latest prestige HBO and Max Originals, upcoming seasons of BluTV's most beloved local productions, exclusive new Turkish originals, and blockbuster movies from Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios. Subscribers will also have access to world-class sports from Eurosport, kids content from Cartoon Network and Cartoonito, live news from CNN International, a wide selections of discovery+ shows, and a compelling slate of true crime and documentary series – delivering a complete viewing experience for the whole household.

Additionally, the highly anticipated second season of “Magarsus” premieres Thursday, March 6 on BluTV, with upcoming episodes released weekly. The season’s final two episodes of the BluTV Original will then land exclusively on Max in Turkey on April 17 and April 24. Signaling the upcoming transition of this beloved drama from BluTV to a new home on Max, a Magarsus family portrait commissioned by celebrated Turkish artist Ethem Onur Bilgiç was seen being collected by removal men after a “Magarsus” screening in Istanbul today.

Max will offer thousands more hours and hundreds more titles than what is currently available on BluTV. In addition to the hugely popular local productions like “Magarsus,” “Prince,” and “Bezhat Ç.,” subscribers will have access to global hit series such as “The Last of Us,” “The White Lotus,” “House of The Dragon” and “The Penguin.” The platform will also feature blockbuster Warner Bros. movies including “Barbie,” “Wonka,” “Dune,” “Dune: Part Two,” and the “Harry Potter” franchise. At launch, subscribers will also gain access to a variety of library content such as all episodes of the immensely popular series “Friends” and “The Big Bang Theory,” and all seasons of “And Just Like That...,” which will be available to Turkish audiences for the first time.

Turkey becomes the 77th Max territory and marks a significant moment in the globalization of WBD’s streaming service that now has 116.9 million subscribers after adding 6.4 million in Q4 2024. As one of the most populous countries in the EMEA region, with more people than Germany, U.K, or France, the launch in Turkey presents a major opportunity to entertain and engage millions of new fans with high quality content across film and television from WBD’s world class studios.

