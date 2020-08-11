Theatre in Turkey Moves Outdoors With the KüçükÇiftlik Bahçe Theater Project

Theater companies including Semaver Kumpanya, Baba Sahne, Dostlar Tiyatrosu, and Duru Tiyatro will perform on a newly designed stage.

A new project called KüçükÇiftlik Bahçe Theater will move theater plays outdoors in Turkey, Hurriyet Daily News reports.

Theater companies including Semaver Kumpanya, Baba Sahne, Dostlar Tiyatrosu, and Duru Tiyatro will perform on a newly designed stage for events that will take place between Aug. 13 and Sept. 15.

The series will kick off with Moliere's "The Bourgeois Gentleman," starring Haldun Dormen.

On Aug. 14, Semaver Kumpanya will stage another Moliere piece, "The Miser." On Aug. 21, Baba Sahne will perform "Bir Baba Hamlet". Dostlar Tiyatrosu will take the stage on Aug. 27 to perform "Yaşamaya Dair" (On Living). Arena Oyuncular company's "Bir Zamanlar Gazinoda"will be the last play of the series.

There will be social distancing measures in place, and patrons will undergo temperature checks upon entering.

