Sabancı International Adana Theater Festival Kicks Off Next Week

The Sabancı International Adana Theater Festival will take place beginning May 24, and run through June 21, Hurriyet Daily News reports.

This year, the festival will host a limited number of people due to the pandemic. Online ticket sales start today.

The Adana Central Park Amphitheater Park stage and Hacı Ömer Sabancı Cultural Center stage will only fill to half capacity. The Sabancı Chamber Theater will not be a part of this year's festival.

The 22nd State Theaters-Sabancı International Adana Theater Festival will consist of a total of 18 different plays. The Sakıp Sabancı Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to veteran actress Nevra Serezli at the opening ceremony.

Learn more about the festival at https://www.sabancivakfi.org/en/culture-arts/international-adana-theater-festival.