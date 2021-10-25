PIRAYE Will Continue Performances in Trabzon This Month

Nazım Hikmet's greatest inspiration, his immortal love "Piraye" continues to meet the audience at Trabzon DT Atapark Haluk Ongan Stage this month.

Nazım Hikmet, the greatest poet of the Turkish language, wrote hundreds of letters to his wife, Piraye, from 1933 to 1950, intermittently during his 17 years in prison. Through these letters, he shared his love, fight and longing with Piraye in the purest form. Piraye kept these letters for years in a wooden suitcase that Nazım made with his own hands in Çankırı Prison. What enabled Nazım to hold on to life during his difficult years of captivity was the existence of love, struggle and longing as a whole in his heart. Prepare to meet the universal and immortal aspects of love, poetry and music, and to open the doors of your heart, on this journey to the inner world of master poet Nazım Hikmet, which consists of letters and poems written with all the strength of his heart.

Turkish theater and TV series actor Murat Çidamlı completed his undergraduate education at Hacettepe University State Conservatory Theater Department. After his conservatory education, he worked as an artist in Diyarbakir, Trabzon, Ankara and Izmir State Theaters. He acted and directed many plays in State Theaters and private theaters. He did postgraduate studies in Anthropology and Theater Anthropology at various universities. He gave theater lessons and trained students in many well-established institutions.



* Theater Critics Association-Anatolia-Theater of the Year Award-Moscow-Petushki- Ankara State Theater-2011

* 2.Sadri Alışık Anatolian Theater Awards - Most Successful Actor of the Year (Pillow Man, Moscow-Petushki)- Ankara State Theater-2012

* XVI. Direct Intermediate Audience Award-2016-Best Actor-Notes from Underground-Ankara State Theatre.

* 2016-2017 Art Institution- Best Actor- Notes from Underground- Ankara State Theatre.

* XX. Dostoyevsky Theater Festival-Notes from Underground- Staraya Russa- Russia- Audience Appreciation Award- 2016

* Theater Critics Association- Ankara State Theater- Notes from Underground-Best Actor Award- 2017

* Bedia Muvahhit Awards- İzmir State Theater- Sandalım Kıyıya Bound-En Best Director Award- 2018