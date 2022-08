PETER PAN VE VAROLMAYAN ULKE Comes to the Turkcell Platinum Stage Next Month

August 18, 2022

Sedef Sebüktekin and her guests are coming to Zorlu PSM Vestel Amphitheater for the 100% Open Stage. The guests of this special concert, which you cannot watch anywhere else, are Canozan, Can Özen (The Away Days) , Deniz Tekin, Deniz Bayoğlu, Dilan Balkay Think and Nova Norda . Let's meet with Tolga Akyıldız at Vestel Amfi for the 31st event of the 100% Open Stage on Friday, August 19 at 20:00.