Opera Bale İstanbul Presents Concert Dedicated to Mozart's Birth and Verdi's Death

Opera Bale İstanbul is aware that the healing power of art is needed more during these times as everyone is staying home.

On Wednesday, January 27, 2021, Opera Bale İstanbul will present a concert repertoire dedicated to the anniversary of Mozart's birth, Verdi's death.

Tune in at 20:00 at TRT 2 @ trt2.

Artists:

Evren Işık Yasemin, soprano

Aylin Ateş, mezzosoprano

Nesrin Gönüldağ, mezzosoprano

Efe Kışlalı, tenor

Ufuk Toker, tenor

Murat Güney, bariton

Kevork Tavityan, bariton

Kenan Dağaşan, bas

Zafer Erdaş, bas

Oleksandr Samoylenko, kemanCeren Gürkan, kemanFilip Kowalski, viyolaBurak Ayrancı, viyolonselEcesu Sertesen, klarnetFügen Yiğitgil, piyano

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/istanbuloperavebalesi/.