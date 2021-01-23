Opera Bale İstanbul Presents Concert Dedicated to Mozart's Birth and Verdi's Death
The concert takes place on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.
Opera Bale İstanbul is aware that the healing power of art is needed more during these times as everyone is staying home.
On Wednesday, January 27, 2021, Opera Bale İstanbul will present a concert repertoire dedicated to the anniversary of Mozart's birth, Verdi's death.
Tune in at 20:00 at TRT 2 @ trt2.
Artists:
Evren Işık Yasemin, soprano
Aylin Ateş, mezzosoprano
Nesrin Gönüldağ, mezzosoprano
Efe Kışlalı, tenor
Ufuk Toker, tenor
Murat Güney, bariton
Kevork Tavityan, bariton
Kenan Dağaşan, bas
Zafer Erdaş, bas
Ceren Gürkan, keman
Filip Kowalski, viyola
Burak Ayrancı, viyolonsel
Ecesu Sertesen, klarnet
Fügen Yiğitgil, piyano
Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/istanbuloperavebalesi/.