Opera Bale Istanbul Kicks Off 2021-22 Season With FIDELIO

Opera Bale İstanbul's 2021-2022 art season starts September 1st with Fidelio. Tickets are on sale now at www.biletinial.com.

Florestan, hapisane müdürü Don Pizarro'nun elinde tuttuğu bir siyasi mahkumdur. Florestan'ın eşi Leonore kocasını kurtarmak için erkek kılığına girer. Fidelio adı altında, gardiyan Rocco tarafından işe alınır. Hükümet temsilcisi Don Fernando hapishaneyi ziyaret edeceğini bildirir. Bunu duyan Don Pizarro panik olur ve Rocco'dan, Florestan'ı öldürmesini ister. Rocco reddedince, Pizarro bu işi kendi başına halletmeye karar verir. Tam Florestan'ı ortadan kaldıracakken araya Fidelio girer ve "ilk önce karısını öldür!" diye bağırır. Bu sırada trompetler Don Fernando'nun gelişini haber verir. Pizarro hemen kaçar. Leonore ve Florestan kurtulmuştur; birbirlerine sarılırlar. Zindanların kapıları açılır ve artık herkes özgürdür.

Florestan is a political prisoner in the hands of Governor Don Pizarro. Leonore, Florestan's wife, wants to free her husband on her own. She dresses up as a man and gets hired under the name Fidelio by the prison warden Rocco. The minister Don Fernando announces a visit to the prison. Don Pizarro panics and orders Rocco to kill Florestan. Rocco refuses and Pizarro decides to commit the crime himself. Don Pizarro appears with his pistol drawn to kill Florestan. Fidelio throws herself in between and shouts: first kill his wife! At this moment the trumpets announce the arrival of Don Fernando. Pizarro flees. The rescued Leonore and Florestan fall into each other's arms. The dungeons are opened, all are freed.

Orkestra Şefi: Zdravko LAZAROV / Can OKAN

Koro Şefi: Volkan AKKOÇ

Florestan: Ali Murat ERENGÜL /Yoel KEŞAP / Hüseyin LİKOS

Marzeline: Dilruba BİLGİ / Hale Soner KEKEÇ / Anna Sirel ETYEMEZ

Rocco:Göktuğ ALPAŞAR / Kenan DAĞAŞAN/ Zafer ERDAŞ

Leonore: Şebnem A.KIŞLALI / Mine KURTOĞLU/Ayşe SEZERMAN

Don Pizzaro: N. Işık BELEN / Umut TİNGÜR/ Konuk

Jaquino: Ufuk TOKER / Onur TURAN

Don Fernando: Utku BAYBURT / Alper GÖÇERİ

I.Tutuklu: Ali Haydar TAŞ

II.Tutuklu: Berk DALKILIÇ

Korepetitörler:Fügen YİĞİTGİL/ Aydın KARLIBEL / Arın DENİZAŞAN Hüseyin KAYA / Yuliya BAPOVA / Olena ŞENOL Aslıhan KORKMAZ /Simten ŞENPOLAT

Kondüvit: Sırma BÜTTEM

*İsimler soyadı alfabetik sırasına göre yazılmıştır.

Suat ARIKAN

Müdür ve Sanat Yönetmeni