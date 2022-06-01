Istanbul Jazz Festival at Süreyya Opera House Presents Deniz Tekin, Mehmet Ali Şimayli, Portrait and a Dream

We know Deniz Tekin with her delicate vocals and eloquent guitar playing. The impressive vocal started out with playing the piano and the flute, and was listened to by millions with her initial records. She proved her talent every step of the way after she released the album Kozakuluçka in 2017. After recording with Can Ozan, she stood by women's rights in the song 'Susamam', featuring Şanışer and 19 rappers, in 2019. In the concert to be held at the Süreyya Opera House that has one of the prettiest stages in Turkey, we will be able to watch not only Deniz Tekin but also Mehmet Ali Şimayli, who can skillfully switch between genres, and Portrait and a Dream.

Comprising Barış Ertürk, Kerem Can Dündar, Volkan Topakoğlu, Can Kuman and Mehmet Ali Şimayli, the modern jazz band with electro-acoustic touches quotes different sources of inspiration but always prioritize dramatic and striking elements. The band's first album, Portrait and a Dream, released by the Swiss label Unit Records, was named among the 'best jazz albums' by Bandcamp and also endorsed by Jazz'n'More and Jazz Thing journals. To offer a variety of experiences from modern jazz to acoustic storytelling, this night will surely fulfill the festival's mission of discovering good music.

