A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Comes to Ankara - Cankaya Stage This Week

A Midsummer Night's Dream comes to Ankara - Cankaya Stage beginning this week.

A Midsummer Night's Dream, a romantic comedy that started with the excitement of the marriage ceremony of Esin Ercan, Alminanur Dinler, Sıla ÇelikTheseus and Hippolyta, is the "Will Lovers Reunite?" continues with the question. While we are watching the story of love in the rush of love and reunion, we also witness the games played by Tiatnia and Oberon for their adopted children in the land of fairies. All this aside, the tradesmen who are preparing a game within the game are also working with all their strength.

While watching A Midsummer Night's Dream, which tastes like a fairy tale for adults, we will laugh at the love fights and be fascinated with Titania and fairies from time to time. So we welcome everyone to explore this magical world.

Performances run Monday, January 17 - Monday, January 31, 2022.

