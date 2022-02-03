World Stage Theatre Company Presents THE SONG OF JACOB ZULU

World Stage Theatre Company's Season of Our Humanity continues with a very special production of The Song of Jacob Zulu by Tug Yourgrau and directed by Kelli McLoud-Schingen.

This play has only been produced once since it left Broadway in 1994, World Stage Theatre Company received special permission directly from the playwright. Nominated for six Tony Awards, including Best Play, The Song of Jacob Zulu tells the story of a young South African man accused of a senseless act of terrorism that claimed black and white lives alike during the height of apartheid. The play is transformed from a traditional courtroom drama into something approaching religious ritual by the power of eerily beautiful music from the "Greek chorus," written and inspired by Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

The playwright, Tony-nominated Tug Yourgrau is an American playwright and TV producer. Yourgrau was born in South Africa and moved to America at the age of 10. He was nominated in two categories at the 1993 Tony Awards as lyricist for best score of a musical and as playwright for best play. He will join the talk-back immediately following the matinee on Saturday, January 29th. The Song of Jacob Zulu was nominated for 6 Tony Awards in 1993.

The Song of Jacob Zulu will run January 27-February 6, 2022 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, Liddy Doenges Theatre. For Tickets visit https://www.tulsapac.com/events/2022/jacobzulu

Immediately following the Saturday and Sunday matinees there will be a facilitated talk-back to take a deeper dive into the play's themes. On January 29th, Tug Yougrau will participate in the talk-back with the rest of the cast.

World Stage Theatre Company continues their fourth season by telling "The Stories of our Humanity." World Stage produces powerful productions that give actors and audiences access to the world by telling multicultural, inspirational, and transformational stories that connect our hearts and minds with people, places, and ideas. Our work is fueled by CommUnity Theatre, socially impactful stories, cross cultural connections, and authentic storytelling. For more information on World Stage Theatre Company visit www.okworldstage.org.