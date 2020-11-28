Tulsa Opera LIVE Presents a Conversation With Tobias Picker and Leona Mitchell

Tulsa Opera LIVE continues its Conversations with Tobias Picker & Friends next month with guest Leona Mitchell.

Tobias and Leona will share the stories of a lasting friendship that began with their recording of Tobias's Symphony No. 2 with the Houston Symphony in 1986 and continued when Tobias joined Tulsa Opera as Artistic Director in 2016.

Join in virtually on Tuesday, December 15 at 7:30pm CST for a conversation with Tobias Picker and the legendary opera star. The evening will include photographs and video highlights and conclude with questions from the audience.

To participate, please fill out the registration form here for the Zoom meeting link. Registration is limited to 50 participants. Your optional donation is greatly appreciated.

Renowned composer Tobias Picker is Artistic Director of Tulsa Opera. His opera Fantastic Mr. Fox won the 2020 Grammy for Best Opera Recording.

Grammy Award-winning and Oklahoma State Cultural Ambassador Leona Mitchell's long and storied career has taken her to famous opera houses all over the world, including 18 seasons as leading spinto soprano at the Metropolitan Opera. She is a member of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and received the Black Wall Street Legends Award earlier this year. Ms. Mitchell lives in Enid, Oklahoma.

Shows View More Tulsa Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You