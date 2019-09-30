Theatre Tulsa Announces THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

Theatre Tulsa has announced that its second musical of its 97th season Broadway Series will be "The Drowsy Chaperone."



"The Drowsy Chaperone" is an uproariously hilarious parody of a 1920's American musical comedies in which a middle-aged musical theatre fan plays the record of his favorite musical, bringing the show to life in his imagination as he wryly comments on the music, story, and actors.



The show incorporates many classic musical comedy tropes, such as mistaken identities, dream sequences, spit takes, a deus ex machina, an unflappable English butler, an absent-minded dowager, a Broadway impresario and his Follies production, comic gangsters, a harried best man, and Janet's drunken chaperone, played in the show-within-a-show by a Grande Dame of the stage.



Written by Bob Martin and Don McKellar with music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, "The Drowsy Chaperone" opened on Broadway in 2006. The show was nominated for multiple Broadway and West End theatre awards, winning five Tony Awards and seven Drama Desk Awards.



Theatre Tulsa's production stars: Mike Pryor, Claire Schroepfer, Nicholas Winterrowd, Tasha McCabe, Austin Reid, Liz Masters, Pat Hobbs, Weston Vrooman, Tabitha Littlefield, Jack Maricle, Cody McCoy, Kolby Cardwel, Kia Hightower and Scott Taylor. The ensemble includes: Marissa Hess, Jessica Miller, Laura Reeder, and Catherine Simmons.



The show is directed by Travis Guillory.



Performances will be Oct. 11-20 in the Williams Theatre of the Tulsa PAC. Showtimes on Oct. 11, 12, 18 and 19 are at 8 p.m.; The Oct. 12 and 20 matinees will be at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at tulsapac.com or by calling 918-596-7111.





