Theatre Tulsa Announces LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Set For This Month

Theatre Tulsa will launch its second Broadway Series musical of its 100th season with the beloved musical "Little Shop of Horrors."

"Little Shop of Horrors" is a horror-comedy-rock musical with music by Alan Menken and lyrics and a book by Howard Ashman. The story follows a hapless florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood.

The music, composed by Menken in the style of early 1960s rock and roll, doo-wop and early Motown, includes several well-known tunes, including the title song, "Skid Row (Downtown)," "Somewhere That's Green," and "Suddenly, Seymour."

The musical premiered Off-Off-Broadway in 1982 before moving to the Orpheum Theatre Off-Broadway, where it had a five-year run. It later received numerous productions in the U.S. and abroad, and a subsequent Broadway production.

The show is loosely based on the low-budget 1960 film "The Little Shop of Horrors," and the musical version was adapted back into movies with the 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz.

For Theatre Tulsa's production, the company specifically sought people of color to cast in all the major roles. The cast stars Graceson Todd as Seymour, Majeste Pearson as Audrey, Nash McQuarters as Orin Scrivello, Justin Daniels as Mr. Mushnik, Jamia Newsome as Crystal, Alexandria Moore as Chiffon, Elara Ford as Ronette, and Joseph Wright as the voice of Audrey II.

The show is being directed by Jarrod Kopp and Obum Ukabam, music directed by Brian Jones, and choreographed by Amber Green.

Performances will be October 21 through 30 in the Williams Theatre of the Tulsa PAC. Showtimes on October 21-22 and October 28-29 are at 8 p.m.; The October 23 and 30 matinees will be at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at tulsapac.com or by calling 918-596-7111.

For questions or more information about Theatre Tulsa and its upcoming shows and programs, visit theatretulsa.org, call 918-587-8402 or email info@theatretulsa.org