Theatre Tulsa Announces 2021-22 Season - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, KINKY BOOTS, and More!
The season features Broadway-style musicals, straight plays, and "junior" performances from Broadway Academy graduates.
Theatre Tulsa has announced its 2021-2022 Season, which features a selection of fresh, yet familiar favorites, featuring classic and contemporary stories you'll love.
Order your subscription online at https://theatretulsa.org/next-season, or call 918-587-8402!
Dates and productions are subject to change. Check out the full lineup below!
Broadway Series:
Singin' In The Rain
August 2021
You've never seen a local theatre show like this. Join in for one of the most joyful, exuberant and memorable American musicals of all time!
Songs Arthur Freedman and Nacio Herb Brown / Screenplay Betty Comden and Adolph Green
Based on the classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures Inc.
The Addams Family
October 2021
Meet the ghoul-est family on the block in our spook-tacular production of the creepy and cooky hit comedy.
Music and Lyrics Andrew Lippa / Book Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice
Kinky Boots
January 2022
The dazzling story of a struggling factory owner and an ambitious entertainer who create a line of stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen!
Music and Lyrics Cyndi Lauper / Book Harvey Fierstein
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
May 2022
From Disney and the author of Les Misérables comes the triumphant, inspiring fable of acceptance, kindness, and love.
Music Alan Menken / Lyrics Stephen Schwartz / Book Peter Parnell
Straight Plays:
Calendar Girls
September 2021
A group of middle-aged British women raise money for a widowed friend by posing nude in an "alternative calendar."
Written By Tim Firth
Silent Sky
February 2022
The poignant true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt who dreams of the stars while navigating the hardships of life on Earth.
Written By Lauren Gunderson
Productions featuring Broadway Academy Graduates:
Godspell Jr.
July 2021
The Gospel of St. Matthew is set in the 1970s in this timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and love. Featuring the hit song, "Day by Day."
Music and Lyrics Stephen Schwartz / Book John Michael Tebelak
Footloose (G2K Edition)
July 2021
Based on the hit film about a Chicago teen who helps a small town heal from tragedy by inspiring the teenagers to dance again.
Music Tom Snow
Lyrics Dean Pitchford
Stage Adaptation Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie
Based on the Original Screenplay Dean Pitchford
Additional Music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins and Jim Steinman
Chicago: High School Edition
November 2021
One of the most famous musicals ever like you've never seen it before! Enjoy this fun, funny and fresh version for young performers.
Music John Kander
Lyrics Fred Ebb
Book Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse
Moana Jr.
May 2022
The new Disney hit about an adventurous teenager who goes on a daring adventure across the Pacific Ocean to save her people.
Music and Lyrics Opetaia Foa'i, Mark Mancina, Lin-Manuel Miranda