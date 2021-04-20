Theatre Tulsa Announces 2021-22 Season - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, KINKY BOOTS, and More!

Theatre Tulsa has announced its 2021-2022 Season, which features a selection of fresh, yet familiar favorites, featuring classic and contemporary stories you'll love.

Dates and productions are subject to change. Check out the full lineup below!

Broadway Series:

Singin' In The Rain

August 2021

You've never seen a local theatre show like this. Join in for one of the most joyful, exuberant and memorable American musicals of all time!

Songs Arthur Freedman and Nacio Herb Brown / Screenplay Betty Comden and Adolph Green

Based on the classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures Inc.

The Addams Family

October 2021

Meet the ghoul-est family on the block in our spook-tacular production of the creepy and cooky hit comedy.

Music and Lyrics Andrew Lippa / Book Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice

Kinky Boots

January 2022

The dazzling story of a struggling factory owner and an ambitious entertainer who create a line of stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen!

Music and Lyrics Cyndi Lauper / Book Harvey Fierstein

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

May 2022

From Disney and the author of Les Misérables comes the triumphant, inspiring fable of acceptance, kindness, and love.

Music Alan Menken / Lyrics Stephen Schwartz / Book Peter Parnell

Straight Plays:

Calendar Girls

September 2021

A group of middle-aged British women raise money for a widowed friend by posing nude in an "alternative calendar."

Written By Tim Firth

Silent Sky

February 2022

The poignant true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt who dreams of the stars while navigating the hardships of life on Earth.

Written By Lauren Gunderson

Productions featuring Broadway Academy Graduates:

Godspell Jr.

July 2021

The Gospel of St. Matthew is set in the 1970s in this timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and love. Featuring the hit song, "Day by Day."

Music and Lyrics Stephen Schwartz / Book John Michael Tebelak

Footloose (G2K Edition)

July 2021

Based on the hit film about a Chicago teen who helps a small town heal from tragedy by inspiring the teenagers to dance again.

Music Tom Snow

Lyrics Dean Pitchford

Stage Adaptation Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie

Based on the Original Screenplay Dean Pitchford

Additional Music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins and Jim Steinman

Chicago: High School Edition

November 2021

One of the most famous musicals ever like you've never seen it before! Enjoy this fun, funny and fresh version for young performers.

Music John Kander

Lyrics Fred Ebb

Book Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse

Moana Jr.

May 2022

The new Disney hit about an adventurous teenager who goes on a daring adventure across the Pacific Ocean to save her people.

Music and Lyrics Opetaia Foa'i, Mark Mancina, Lin-Manuel Miranda