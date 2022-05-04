HAMILTON, SIX, and More Set For Tulsa Broadway's 2022-23 Season

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

May. 4, 2022  
Celebrity Attractions has announced the lineup for the 2022-23 Tulsa Broadway season. The season will kick off in November 2022 with Six, and run through June 2023.

The full season lineup is as follows:

  • Six
  • Jesus Christ Superstar
  • Hamilton
  • Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations
  • Disney's The Lion King

Dedicated to Bringing Broadway and MORE To You since 1983, Celebrity Attractions is an Oklahoma-based presenter and producer of national tours. We also handle marketing and group sales across the Southwest and Midwest. Celebrity Attractions, in association with local partnerships, is pleased to present nationally touring Broadway seasons in Tulsa, OK; Springfield, MO; Amarillo and Abilene, TX and Little Rock, AR. Celebrity Attractions is proud to present quality productions that excite audiences of all ages.

Learn more at https://www.celebrityattractions.com/index.asp?locid=1.

