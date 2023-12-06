CHOIR BOY Comes to Tulsa PAC in January

World Stage Theatre Company’s Sixth Season continues with Choir Boy by Tarrell Alvin McCraney. Directed by Justin Daniels, Music Directed by Alexandria Nicole Moore, and step dance lead David Harris, Choir Boy stars Christian Stubblefield as Pharus, Robert Jordan as Bobby, Kendon Henry as Junior, Evan Moorehead as David, David Harris as Headmaster, and Timothy Hunter as Mr. Pendleton. The ensemble is rounded out with Quentin Marcellis, Christian Sapulpa, Khari Allen, Christian Jeremiah, Nash McQuarters, and Gabe Todd.

From the Academy Award-winning writer of Moonlight, comes this exhilarating story about Pharus, a young, gay student leading the gospel choir at his elite, all-boys prep school. Can a rigid institution that prides itself on producing “strong, ethical black men” contain Pharus, who is a quiet rebel at his core? Or can Pharus inspire the very nature of the school to shift forever? Identity and community clash in this Tony-nominated hit. Filled with rousing music and soul-stirring dance, this play rejoices in all that it means to march to your own drum.

Tarell Alvin McCraney, the Oscar-winning screenwriter for Moonlight and a recipient of the MacArthur Fellowship Grant, made his Broadway debut with this production helmed by Trip Cullman (Murder Ballad).

Choir Boy will run January 26-February 4, 2023 at Liddy Doenges Theatre, Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Tickets range from $15-$25. To purchase tickets, click here.