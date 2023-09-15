BROWN BAG IT: FRANCISCO TREVIÑO Comes to Tulsa PAC in October

The performance is set for Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

BROWN BAG IT: FRANCISCO TREVIÑO comes to Tulsa PAC in October. The performance is set for Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

A singer and songwriter, his Mexican heritage has strongly influenced his style, particularly after the age of 21, when he learned huapangos and other Mexican styles from local musicians. He used this influence in his second LP of children’s music, recorded in Veracruz, México with the help of local traditional folk artists and musicians.

No need for a ticket or reservation! Learn more here.



