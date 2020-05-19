Young People's Theatre Presents New Online Play Festival RIGHT HERE, WRITE NOW

Young People's Theatre's "Right Here, Write Now Festival" is a series of live-streamed readings of short new theatrical works created specifically to be performed online. Written by award-winning playwrights Kevin Dyer, Anita Majumdar and Christine Quintana over the past two months, these new plays in development respond to the challenges faced by young people living in a world altered by a global pandemic.

"Part of YPT's programming vision is ensuring we create artistic works that speak to the contemporary lives of young people," said Artistic Director Allen MacInnis. "This rapidly-created, online play festival responds to that need for relevance. We are in the midst of a time of enormous change and the writers of these short plays have all been asked to consider what might we make of this moment?"

Each play, detailed below, will be read live online on YPT's YouTube channel - May 25, 27 & 29 at 7PM - and then made available for viewing throughout the month of June.

Monday, May 25:

The Girl, Her Mum and The Raccoon With No Name

Is it worse to be stuck alone or trapped together?

Written by Kevin Dyer

Directed by Stephen Colella

Featuring Nina Lee Aquino & Eponine Lee

Recommended for Ages 9-13

Wednesday, May 27:

Flower Girl

Saving the planet is more important than a really great party. Right?

Written by Anita Majumdar

Directed by Stephen Colella

Featuring Nicco Lorenzo Garcia & Anita Majumdar

Recommended for Ages 14 & Up

Friday, May 29:

hey you

Be how others perceive you or be...just you?

Written by Christine Quintana

Directed by Stephen Colella

Featuring Rhiannon Collett

Recommended for Ages 12 & Up

