Young People's Theatre Presents New Online Play Festival RIGHT HERE, WRITE NOW
Young People's Theatre's "Right Here, Write Now Festival" is a series of live-streamed readings of short new theatrical works created specifically to be performed online. Written by award-winning playwrights Kevin Dyer, Anita Majumdar and Christine Quintana over the past two months, these new plays in development respond to the challenges faced by young people living in a world altered by a global pandemic.
"Part of YPT's programming vision is ensuring we create artistic works that speak to the contemporary lives of young people," said Artistic Director Allen MacInnis. "This rapidly-created, online play festival responds to that need for relevance. We are in the midst of a time of enormous change and the writers of these short plays have all been asked to consider what might we make of this moment?"
Each play, detailed below, will be read live online on YPT's YouTube channel - May 25, 27 & 29 at 7PM - and then made available for viewing throughout the month of June.
Monday, May 25:
The Girl, Her Mum and The Raccoon With No Name
Is it worse to be stuck alone or trapped together?
Written by Kevin Dyer
Directed by Stephen Colella
Featuring Nina Lee Aquino & Eponine Lee
Recommended for Ages 9-13
Wednesday, May 27:
Flower Girl
Saving the planet is more important than a really great party. Right?
Written by Anita Majumdar
Directed by Stephen Colella
Featuring Nicco Lorenzo Garcia & Anita Majumdar
Recommended for Ages 14 & Up
Friday, May 29:
hey you
Be how others perceive you or be...just you?
Written by Christine Quintana
Directed by Stephen Colella
Featuring Rhiannon Collett
Recommended for Ages 12 & Up