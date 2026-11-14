"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Cast Explains The True Story Behind The Musical
The musical dramatizes a real wartime deception, and the company explains its historical roots.
Mirvish has released a new video featuring members of the OPERATION MINCEMEAT cast discussing the musical's story and the real-life events that inspired it. Check out the video!
In the clip, the performers offer insight into the production's premise and historical background, explaining how a remarkable World War II deception operation became the basis for the musical.
In OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL, it's 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. They need to launch their attack on continent Europe without alerting the Nazis. Luckily, they've got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), OPERATION MINCEMEAT tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.
Written by triple Tony Award nominees SpitLip (comprised of David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts), OPERATION MINCEMEAT began performances on Broadway on February 15, 2025, and continues to play at the historic Golden Theatre, where it has been extended eight times and will soon celebrate its 500th performance. The West End production, which has been playing at the Fortune Theatre since March 29, 2023, is widely recognized as one of the best-reviewed shows in West End history, holding the record for the most five-star reviews for a new musical, with a tally of 131.
The show remains in demand on both sides of the Atlantic. The Broadway production was extended for a twelfth time and now runs to July 2027. In the UK and Ireland, the tour has added 34,000 tickets, with extra dates through February 2027, and the second leg is set to visit Belfast, Dublin, Liverpool, Blackpool and Leicester.
Performances began October 27, 2026, at the historic Royal Alexandra Theatre in downtown Toronto. Performances will run through December 13th.
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