Stewart Copeland to Bring POLICE DERANGED to Massey Hall in May 2027

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Massey Hall has announced Stewart Copeland Police Deranged taking place on Thursday, May 6, 2027.

Global music icon, founder of The Police, multi-Grammy winner, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, writer and film maker, Stewart Copeland, is set to tour in 2027 with his “Police Deranged for Orchestra World Tour”. Copeland will celebrate not only his 75th birthday, but also the 50th anniversary of The Police by taking his orchestral show on the road visiting historic concert halls around the globe.

“I have had a great run with this show, starting five years ago with the great symphonic orchestras of North America and further exotic orchestras around the world,” says Copeland. “Police Deranged has always burned down the house. Couldn't fail with great hit songs that the folks know, sung by great singers, with new sonic orchestral textures to tease the ear. And your humble servant is getting slicker on those drums with every show. 2027 will not only be my 75th year on the planet but will also be The Police's 50th anniversary. So to celebrate, “Police Deranged for Orchestra” is back for a World Tour of the very fanciest venues.”

The “Police Deranged for Orchestra World Tour” features orchestral reimagining's of timeless hits by The Police including “Roxanne,” “Can't Stand Losing You,” “Every Breath You Take” and more, performed by Copeland on drums, guitar and occasionally even conducting. Electric guitar and bass, along with Copeland's drums keep the energy up while the orchestra rages and the soul singers soar. With arrangements by Copeland, each evening will include Police hits and a few odd surprises.

Legendary drummer and seven-time Grammy-winning artist Stewart Copeland launched his decades long-career as founder of one of the most influential bands in music history, The Police. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Copeland is celebrated as one of the greatest drummers of all-time.

Copeland began his professional career as the drummer for Curved Air from 1975 to 1976. Recruiting Sting to form The Police in 1977, the trio has a catalogue that has sold more than 90 million records worldwide and spawned multiple chart toppers including “Every Breath You Take,” “Can't Stand Losing You,” and “Every Little Thing She Does is Magic,” as well as four of their five studio albums making Rolling Stone's list of the '500 Greatest Albums of All Time.' The Police are one of the most influential acts in music history with Copeland ranked in the top ten drummers of all time by Rolling Stone in 2016, inducted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame in 2005, and the Classic Drummer Hall of Fame in 2013.

Copeland has composed scores for films (Rumble Fish, Wall Street, She's All That, Good Burger), television (The Equalizer, Star Wars: Droids), games (Spyro the Dragon) as well as for stage productions including Ben Hur (O2 Arena, London), symphonic concerti including Noah's Ark (Seattle Symphony), Tyrant's Crush (Pittsburgh Symphony) and Gamelan D'Drum (Dallas Symphony) and opera including Tell Tale Heart (Royal Opera House), Electric Saint (Deutsch National Theatre); and written two memoirs (Strange Things Happen, Police Diaries). After a string of sold-out US appearances with orchestra in 2025, in 2026 Copeland visited more than 70 cities in the UK, Australia, Europe, and North America, with his insightful, revealing, but mostly just hilarious 'Have I Said Too Much?' spoken word tour, talking about his strange origins and incredible life as a performer, musician, entertainer, and writer.

For more information, please visit https://www.stewartcopeland.net. Tickets are available this Friday, September 18 via www.masseyhall.com/tickets or 416-872-4255. Membership pre-sales are available. Click here for details.

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