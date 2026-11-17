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Rehearsal footage from Mirvish shows work underway on the North American premiere of 13 GOING ON 30: THE MUSICAL in Toronto. The clip marks the start of rehearsals for the production, which is set for a strictly limited engagement in the city.

The musical is a stage adaptation of the 2004 film starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo. Garner, the film's original star, is serving as Executive Producer of the new stage version. The story centers on the choices people make, the friends they choose, and the idea of never losing your sparkle.

The Toronto engagement follows the show's world premiere in Manchester, which sold out and received award nominations. Mirvish is presenting the North American premiere as a limited run, with information and tickets available through the Mirvish website.

The race is on for the Toronto Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Choreography Of A Play Or Musical Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Anne Shirley Theatre Company 13% 2 Brampton Music Theatre 12% 3 BurlOak Theatre Group 12% 4 Wavestage Theatre Company 10% 5 The Community Players of New Hamburg 8% Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) 1 Nicole Toogood - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT TCDSB Staff Arts 16% 2 Penelope Artemis - MEAN GIRLS BurlOak Theatre Group 13% 3 Stephanie Gemmell - SISTER ACT Brampton Music Theatre 12% 4 Sydney Kustra - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Blue Light Theatre Ensemble 10% 5 Darren Burkett - INTO THE WOODS The Community Players of New Hamburg 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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