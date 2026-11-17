"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Inside Rehearsals for 13 GOING ON 30: THE MUSICAL at Mirvish
The stage adaptation of the 2004 film follows a sold-out world premiere in Manchester.
Rehearsal footage from Mirvish shows work underway on the North American premiere of 13 GOING ON 30: THE MUSICAL in Toronto. The clip marks the start of rehearsals for the production, which is set for a strictly limited engagement in the city.
The musical is a stage adaptation of the 2004 film starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo. Garner, the film's original star, is serving as Executive Producer of the new stage version. The story centers on the choices people make, the friends they choose, and the idea of never losing your sparkle.
The Toronto engagement follows the show's world premiere in Manchester, which sold out and received award nominations. Mirvish is presenting the North American premiere as a limited run, with information and tickets available through the Mirvish website.
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