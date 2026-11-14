Review: THE TORONTO BURLESQUE FESTIVAL at Buddies In Bad Times Theatre

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The Toronto Burlesque Festival - Reverie is upon us bringing the top glitzy, glamourous, sensuous, and scintillating burlesque performers from Canada and abroad to dazzle audiences for a riotous four-day romp at the Buddies in Bad Times Theatre in Toronto. The Festival, running this weekend until November 15, 2026, includes TBF University - workshops hosted by special guest performers including Jezebel Express from New York City and Newfoundland, Jeez Loueez from New Orleans and Chicago, and Lou Lou La Duchesse de Rière from Kahnawake, QC that take place in the Courtyard by Marriott Toronto Downtown, then capping off with a nightly performance featuring a multi-faceted roster of the best in burlesque. Be prepared to hoot and holler for a sure to be sexy and raucous show.

The highly anticipated opening night performance was a wondrous romp filled with a range of performances from circus poi and clown to tongue-and-cheek references to Black Panther and Heated Rivalry. Hosted by Sassy Ray who kicked off the evening with a lavish rendition of Madonna's "Material Girl" and kept the audience engaged and laughing through technical mishaps utilizing her wit, charm, and Rolodex knowledge of retro commercial jingles.

The performances commenced with Kage Wolfe who delivered a high-energy hip-hop infused number celebrating Black Panther before taking the throne to riotous applause. Scarlet Black, known for her use of circus arts, infused her performance with poi spinning - from the rainbow poi used to mesmerize the audience to the mini poi attached to her pasties. Ingrid Moonshine is "your favorite clown's favorite clown" and the way she managed to incorporate clown and her Chinese heritage into her act was unexpectedly hilarious. Joona Bae cranked the glitz volume up with a dazzling pink and purple rhinestoned costume complete with matching ostrich fans and paired it with a vulnerable and emotionally driven performance. Wrong Note Rusty and James and the Giant Pasty managed to steal the show with their tribute to the gay hockey romance phenomenon Heated Rivalry complete with the jerseys from the show and an audio track utilizing show music and notable quotes.

The headliners were Jeez Loueez and Jezebel Express and it is clear from the moment they take the stage why they have won audiences over across the world. Jeez Loueez drips charisma in how she dances, the way she utilizes her striptease to catch the audience's attention, her tongue-in-cheek nod and winks - she is just mesmerizing to watch. Jezebel Express brought classic Vegas-style showgirl glam the stage utilizing her luscious fans to tease and titillate drawing the audience in with her alluring gaze and sensuous moves.

Toronto Burlesque Festival board chair and director Ivory was on hand to present the 2026 Coco Framboise Trailblazer Award to a pioneer in the Toronto burlesque scene, a key player in the formation of the Festival, serving as co-founder and former creative director, and the scene from the early days of 1998 with North America's Burlesque Revival. Tanya Cheex, founder and artistic director behind the legendary troupe Skin Tight Outta Sight, was also the first inductee into the Canadian Burlesque Hall of Fame. Her accomplishments speak for themselves as she is an icon within the scene and in true Tanya Cheex fashion, she accepted the award wearing a prom dress covered in red-sequined 'blood' and joked about anticipating a shower of pig's blood.

With all of this capping off the first night of the Toronto Burlesque Festival, the remaining workshops and performances will surely be unforgettable. Be sure to get your glam on, grab your besties, and don't miss out on this fabulous festival.

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